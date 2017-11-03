‘Ittefaq’ film review: Akshaye Khanna shines in a sleek whodunit

A 107-minute thriller without distracting songs and subplots that actually works? Yes, Bollywood can.
In Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq, a remake of the 1969 movie of the same name, red-hot murders are explored with cold and welcome efficiency. The original film, starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda, was in turn borrowed from the 1964 Hollywood thriller Signpost To Murder. The latest version, written by Chopra, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra, takes some ideas from both productions while fashioning a film that is both a sleek and original thriller as well as a throwback to older Bollywood suspense dramas.
Ittefaq is so sleek, in fact, that it occasionally threatens to slip out of grasp. The mystery is set during Mumbai’s monsoon, and involves two bodies and one cynical and caustic-tongued investigating officer who is working against a deadline. The first murder takes place at a five-star hotel; the second at a luxurious apartment filled with expensive glass, reflective surfaces and subdued lighting. In this world of shimmering surfaces, fashionably underlit corners and modish people, the truth proves to be extremely slippery.
On the run after being accused of killing his wife, bestselling author Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra) takes refuge in Maya’s apartment, only to stumble onto the second crime scene of the night. Maya’s husband has been killed, and Maya (Sonakshi Sinha) points her finger at Vikram, reasoning that murder comes easily to him.
Vikram protests his innocence, causing the creases on the forehead of police officer Dev (Akshaye Khanna) to deepen. An update on a stock character often played by the dapper 1970s staple Iftekhar, Dev is the only one in the room using his brains. One culprit, in fact, emerges early in the movie – the famously inefficient Mumbai police, often fatuously described to being “second only to Scotland Yard”.
Ittefaq undercuts some of its potential for suspense by including numerous flashbacks, some of which merely repeat details that are already known. Yet, for the most part, the narrative hums along smoothly, and benefits tremendously from returning ever so often to Dev. Superbly played by Akshaye Khanna, Dev is Ittefaq’s most interesting character. Dev gets many smart lines and standout moments as he moves easily between his cosy home, the grimy police station teeming with bumblers, and the posh murder locales. Chopra also makes good use of Malhotra and Sinha by limiting the duration of their screen time and leaving Khanna to do the heavy lifting.
For once, the locations, production design and cinematography are actually at the service of the plot rather than being used for decorative purposes. The numerous red herrings are viewed by cinematographer Michael Luka through coloured filters and mood lighting. The plot pivots on coincidence, but Ittefaq’s pleasures are entirely by design.
Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?
The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.
Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.
In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.
In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.
In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.
Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.
As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, onion, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.
Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.
Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.
As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.
Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.