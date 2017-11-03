Entertainment News

Documentary ‘An Open Secret’ exposes widespread paedophilia in Hollywood

Amy Berg’s film faded out upon its release in 2015 but has recently racked up three million views online.

by 
An Open Secret Trailer/via YouTube

A documentary detailing child abuse in Hollywood, which vanished from view upon its release in 2015, has resurfaced and has been made available online.

An Open Secret described itself as “the film Hollywood doesn’t want you to see”. Made by by Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg, the film detailed how male managers, agents, publicists and directors have abused teenage boys aspiring to become actors.

Financer Gabe Hoffman released the film for free on Vimeo this month after several actors alleged that producer Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed them. After Weinstein, director James Toback, Tyler Grasham, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner, have also been accused of sexual harassment.After reports of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, former child actor Corey Feldman has also launched a campaign to crowd-fund a biopic detailing his experiences of paedophilia in Hollywood.

Although the film was meant to be available for free only till Tuesday, Hoffman extended the window until Sunday because it now appears to have gone viral. “We got zero Hollywood offers to distribute the film. Not even one. Literally no offers for any price whatsoever,” Hoffman told The Guardian. “We knew a Harvey Weinstein moment was coming and when it would, that we’d release it for free. We’d love to be on Amazon and Netflix. We’re always ready to talk.”

Play
An Open Secret.

An Open Secret chronicles a peadophile ring in Hollywood, beginning with a testimony by child actor Tod Bridges, who played Willis in the sitcom Different Strokes. He says, “It was unsettling because I had myself going through that… With that show, I was reliving that whole thing all over again.”

The film elaborates how managers and publicists would flatter the young boys hoping make headway in Hollywood, in some cases also earning the trust of their families, before sexually assaulting the boys. The parents were first alarmed when headshots of their sons appeared to have been sold to several parties without authorisation.

The managers would sometimes host parties at mansions, where they would allegedly push the boys drink alcohol and take drugs before trading them for sex. An Open Secret also chronicles how the child actors were made to step into a hot tub naked to “entice investors”. The boys were told that their acting contracts were conditional, and they would lose their jobs if they did not compromise themselves for the directors and investors.

Evan Henzi, who was 11 years old when his manager, Martin Weiss, started assaulting him, also gives his testimony in the documentary. “When the film was released, I witnessed a lot of support by people who actually saw the film,” Henzi told The Guardian. “What I did not witness was support from film festivals or Hollywood at large to promote the film. I do believe, though, that both some of the film-makers of An Open Secret and the Hollywood establishment are responsible for this.”

Although the release of the film was complicated due to internal disputes, Hoffman claimed that film festivals in Los Angeles, London and Toronto rescinded their invitations to the film without citing any reason.

“I do believe that the allegations against Harvey Weinstein have completely opened up the door to having a grand conversation about different experiences of sexual assault by people in the entertainment industry, and that will be really beneficial for a lot of people,” Henzi said. “It’s about time.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.