Entertainment News

Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct; more trouble for Kevin Spacey

Ratner and Hoffman have joined a long list of unworthies accused of harassing, stalking and humiliating women.

by 
Dustin Hoffman | PBS

Director Brett Ratner and celebrated actor Dustin Hoffman are the latest Hollywood personalities to be accused of sexual assault and harassment. In a Los Angeles Times report, six actresses, including Natasha Henstridge, Olivia Munn and Jaime Ray Newman, have accused the director and producer of Rush Hour, X-Men and Horrible Bosses of harassment and misconduct.

Henstridge says that she was forced to perform oral sex on Ratner in the early 1990s. In another incident described by the newspaper, Newman recalls Ratner sitting next to her during a flight, and “loudly describing sex acts he wanted to perform on her in explicit detail”. Ratner also allegedly showed Newman nude photos of his girlfriend and “was graphically describing giving me oral sex and how he was addicted to it”. Ratner’s lawyer dismissed the allegations.

Following allegations of misconduct by Kevin Spacey against an underage actor, Dustin Hoffman too has been charged with harassing an underage person. Writer Anna Graham Hunter, who was a 17-year-old intern in 1985, was allegedly groped and humiliated by Hoffman on the sets of the television movie Death of a Salesman. Hoffman was 48 years old at the time.

Hunter wrote in Hollywood Reporter, “He asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did. He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, ‘I’ll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris.’ His entourage burst out laughing.” Hoffman’s behaviour lasted over the five weeks that Hunter was on the sets, she said.

Hoffman has apologised for his behaviour: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Meanwhile, more allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced against Kevin Spacey after he was accused of trying to force himself on under-age actor Anthony Rapp. Filmmaker Tony Montana claimed that Spacey groped him in 2003.

“Incidents regarding Spacey are also alleged to have taken place in the UK while the two-time Oscar winner was the artistic director at the Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015,” the BBC reported.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote in a Facebook post that Spacey swooped down on young male actors. “It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us,” Cavazos wrote in his post.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.