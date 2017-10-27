Another sexual assault row hits Hollywood: Jeremy Piven and Andy Dick accused of harassment

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted in October, actor and producer Jeremy Piven joined the list of Hollywood personalities accused of sexual harassment. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, actor Ariane Bellamar charged the Wisdom of the Crowd actor with groping her on the sets of HBO’s comedy-drama series Entourage and on another occasion at the Playboy Mansion.

Bellamar claimed that HBO has the incident on tape.

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on 📼 together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Piven denied the allegations in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly: “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

HBO issued a statement soon after Bellamar made the allegations: “Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven. Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously.”

Piven is currently in the CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd. The network gave a statement of their own: “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

Several sexual misconduct allegations have emerged against members of the film industry, including Honest Trailers creator Andy Signore, Amazon’s video content service director Roy Price, filmmaker James Toback, and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

Actor and comedian Andy Dick has been fired from two films in the light of allegations of sexual harassment against him, the Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday. Dick has had a long history of sexually inappropriate behaviour. for which he has been arrested in the past.

Dick was fired from the sets of Raising Buchanan in the wake of fresh allegations, including initiating unwanted intimacy with at least four people. On October 18, he was asked to leave the horror comedy Vampire Dad on the first day of shooting. According to a letter from the production’s legal team, Dick had engaged in “multiple, flagrant acts of improper conduct and inappropriate contact with several crew members”.

