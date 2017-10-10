‘Stranger Things 2’ inspires strange memes and a Twitter account dedicated to Jim Hopper’s dance

The second season of Stranger Things, Netflix’s popular supernatural thriller, opened to rave reviews on October 27 and reportedly became one of the most tweeted-about shows in its opening weekend.

Directed, written and co-produced by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things chronicles the spooky events that surround the disappearance of a young boy from a small town in Indiana. With superb performances by its child actors and its combination of fantasy with 1980s nostalgia, the show is one of the internet streaming giant’s most acclaimed shows.

Fans who binged on the show in its opening weekend have carried the Stranger Things universe forward in the form of internet memes.

In the third episode of season 2, burly town sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) wants to cheer up the genetically modified super-soldier Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) whom he has adopted after the events of season one. Hopper plays a record and begins to dance to it in a cabin far away in the woods, safe from the watchful eyes of the authorities.

Twitter users edited the scene to various popular songs and shared their versions on the social media platform.

Jim Hopper dancing to Genuine American Girl - Alice Cooper #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/GyGVuQMIJ8 — Priscila Avlis (@avlispriscila) October 30, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to 7th Element - Vitas #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/XieBD5pxWK — Insta: GeneralNerdBR (@GeneralNerdBR) October 30, 2017

One Twitter account @hopperdancingto was created specially to accommodate these memes.

Jim Hopper dancing to The Office Theme Song #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/JkrXRXXUgQ — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Swish Swish - Katy Perry #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/mCA6qEP9d2 — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

The @hopperdancingto account was noticed by David Harbour who plays Hopper. Harbour tweeted that the memes have won his stone cold heart.

Whoever created this account has won, not only the internet, but, yes, my stone cold heart. Thank you @hopperdancingto ❤️ https://t.co/RCf8dRZfOC — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

The other popular meme that has emerged from Stranger Things season two is that of unlikely babysitter Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

In the first season, Harrington was a supporting character. In the second season, he has a lot of screen time – in particular, a lengthy arc in which he has to look after the young ones of Stranger Things while fighting demodogs with his nail-studded baseball bat. Harrington’s role, which is a homage to the ’80s teen comedy Adventures in Babysitting (1987), has earned him fans all over, and, the memes kept coming.

steve harrington more like babysitter of the decade pic.twitter.com/5GsUSyotqH — 🔪 trick or meat 🔪 (@meatgirI) October 30, 2017

babysitter steve harrington rt if u agree pic.twitter.com/nJbW60OZMY — beth (@midtownkeery) October 29, 2017

rare photo of steve harrington babysitting pic.twitter.com/xqYe4sKGdh — ⋆*ೃ:.✧ (@MILLIEW0LFHARD) October 29, 2017

Actual footage of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things 2 pic.twitter.com/CeQp2jeTS0 — lizzie (@lizziesayshey) October 27, 2017