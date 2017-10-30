Twitter slams Kevin Spacey for coming out as gay in response to sexual misconduct allegations

On Monday, Kevin Spacey released a statement after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp’s alleged that the House of Cards actor had made inappropriate sexual advances on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

In his response, Spacey said he could not remember the incident but if it had indeed taken place as described, he is apologetic about his “deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour” and is sorry about the emotional trauma that Rapp has had to experience over the years.

Spacey continued in his statement that Rapp’s allegations had compelled him to address aspects about his life. He revealed that while he had been bisexual in the past, he now lives his life as a gay man. The admission ended decades of speculation about his sexuality, something he had kept closely guarded throughout his career.

However, Spacey’s response invited a barrage of criticism on Twitter. Many believed that Spacey’s decision to combine his sexuality with his response to Rapp’s allegations of sexual impropriety was a strategically thought out public relations tactic, seemingly an attempt to deflect attention from the allegations.

Many prominent celebrities joined hundreds of twitter users in criticised Spacey for the suspect timing of his revelation, including comedian Cameron Esposito, author and activist Dan Savage, and actress Rose McGowan, who earlier this month alleged that she was one of the several women who was raped by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and had been recently offered 1 million to keep quiet about the incident.

While Esposito wrote: “Just wanna be really f**ing clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks”, comedian and actor Billy Eichner quipped that Spacey had done the unthinkable by inventing a “bad time to come out.”

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

Emmy award winning writer, actor and comedian Travon Free also criticised Spacey’s decision to come out in response to Rapp’s allegations.

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

Anthony Rapp: "Kevin Spacey tried to rape me."



Media: "Kevin how do you respond?"



Spacey: "uuh...uuhh... Hey everyone I'm gay!" pic.twitter.com/6LAEfsyRtF — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

“Kevin Spacey, why did you try to molest a child?”



“I’m Gay” - Kevin Spacey pic.twitter.com/ilHOF0vcxO — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 30, 2017

Oh wow. Kevin Spacey deflecting from attempting to molest a child by coming out as gay is the absolute pits. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 30, 2017

Some Twitter users drew connections between the allegations against Spacey, his response to them and the character’s he’s played in the past.

weird how Kevin Spacey's best performances were all terrible monsters hiding under the guise of a regular, decent-seeming guy — Hondo (@dinologist) October 30, 2017

Many believed that Spacey’s response undermined the LGBTQ community and its decades-long fight against discrimination, while other feared that the seeming attempt to deflect attention from the seriousness of the allegations would prove effective.

No, Kevin Spacey. You don't get to use your sexuality as a distraction from sexual assault.



You just threw the gay community under the bus. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2017

The LGBTQ community @ Kevin Spacey today pic.twitter.com/FD8zki85bE — jess but spoopier (@jesswithsleeves) October 30, 2017

Oscar-Winning Kevin Spacey Bravely Comes Out And Declares That He Can't Remember Whether Or Not He Was A Paedophile — Mehreen (@josemehrinho) October 30, 2017

part of the horror of spacey’s cynical ploy to use his coming out to deflect abuse allegations is how well it is working — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) October 30, 2017