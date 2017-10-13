Entertainment News

Robert Rodriguez cast Rose McGowan in ‘Grindhouse’ to get back at Harvey Weinstein

‘Rose McGowan is a very brave woman who I applaud for speaking out.’

by 
Rose McGowan in Grindhouse

American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez said that he knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault of Rose McGowan, and cast her in Grindhouse (2007) to get back at the producer, Variety reported.

Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing and raping numerous female actors and assistants for decades. Following a report in The New York Times, which quoted actors Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, among others, over 50 women have come forward to make serious charges against the producer. Law enforcement agencies in London, Los Angeles and New York are now investigating the producer.

“As one of the first victims to come forward with stories of sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan is a very brave woman who I applaud for speaking out about Weinstein’s repulsive behavior,” Rodriquez told Variety.

Rodriguez, who was in a relationship with McGowan from 2006 to 2009, also alleged that Weinstein had buried the release of the two-part horror movie that he co-created with Quentin Tarantino. “With great understatement, I have to say that it was a long hard road to get that movie made,” Rodriguez told Variety. “And even though Grindhouse received great reviews, Rose got terrific notices, and the film is still a fan favorite today… it was heartbreaking to see Harvey simply bury the movie for its release.”

Play
Grindhouse (2007).

Meanwhile, in her first public speech since accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment, McGowan addressed the Women’s Convention in Detroit on Friday, asserting that although she had been “silenced for 20 years”, she wouldn’t remain quiet about sexual assault and harassment.

Harvey Weinstein was removed from his studio The Weinstein Company after allegations of sexual harassment and rape against him surfaced. The company has been sued for negligence by actor Dominique Huett, who claims she was sexually harassed by Weinstein.

On Thursday, Weinstein sued the company seeking access to documents that would help him defend himself against sexual assault allegations, The Guardian reported. “Mr Weinstein believes that his email account – which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the company – will contain information exonerating him,” the complaint stated.

Play
The speech by Rose McGowan.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.