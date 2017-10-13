Robert Rodriguez cast Rose McGowan in ‘Grindhouse’ to get back at Harvey Weinstein

American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez said that he knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault of Rose McGowan, and cast her in Grindhouse (2007) to get back at the producer, Variety reported.

Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing and raping numerous female actors and assistants for decades. Following a report in The New York Times, which quoted actors Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, among others, over 50 women have come forward to make serious charges against the producer. Law enforcement agencies in London, Los Angeles and New York are now investigating the producer.

“As one of the first victims to come forward with stories of sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan is a very brave woman who I applaud for speaking out about Weinstein’s repulsive behavior,” Rodriquez told Variety.

Rodriguez, who was in a relationship with McGowan from 2006 to 2009, also alleged that Weinstein had buried the release of the two-part horror movie that he co-created with Quentin Tarantino. “With great understatement, I have to say that it was a long hard road to get that movie made,” Rodriguez told Variety. “And even though Grindhouse received great reviews, Rose got terrific notices, and the film is still a fan favorite today… it was heartbreaking to see Harvey simply bury the movie for its release.”

Play Grindhouse (2007).

Meanwhile, in her first public speech since accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment, McGowan addressed the Women’s Convention in Detroit on Friday, asserting that although she had been “silenced for 20 years”, she wouldn’t remain quiet about sexual assault and harassment.

Harvey Weinstein was removed from his studio The Weinstein Company after allegations of sexual harassment and rape against him surfaced. The company has been sued for negligence by actor Dominique Huett, who claims she was sexually harassed by Weinstein.

On Thursday, Weinstein sued the company seeking access to documents that would help him defend himself against sexual assault allegations, The Guardian reported. “Mr Weinstein believes that his email account – which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the company – will contain information exonerating him,” the complaint stated.