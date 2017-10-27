Opening this week

‘Rukh’ film review: A coming-of-age story shoehorned into a murder mystery

A teenager tries to investigate the mystery behind his father’s death in Atanu Mukherjee’s debut movie.

by 
Rukh | Drishyam Films

A debt-ridden leather factory owner dies in a road accident. Was he killed by his unscrupulous business partner? Divakar (Manoj Bajpayee) has been facing trouble at work and on the domestic front, evident in the tense dinner he has with his wife Nandini (Smita Tambe) on the night of his death. The impact of the beef ban on livelihood is fleetingly brought up as one of the reasons for the slump in Divakar’s business, but the bigger culprit here is Divakar’s unscrupulous partner Robin (Kumud Mishra), who now hopes to pin the blame for the losses on his dead colleague.

The dead father leaves behind an angry son and a catatonic wife. Divakar’s troubled son Dhruv (Adarsh Gourav) arrives from boarding school after the incident. Dhruv, who has been banished from home after a violent incident in school that is never adequately explored, is perturbed by his mother’s silence, the lack of information on the circumstances surrounding Divakar’s demise, and Robin’s actions. Debutant director Atanu Mukherjee twins Dhruv’s moment of reflection with a quasi murder investigation that open numerous cans of worms for the teenager.

The balance between Dhruv’s coming-of-age narrative and the pursuit of Divakar’s killer is imperfect, with neither aspect getting its due. The movie’s twinning of two separate stories – an adolescent’s quest to discover the truth about his parents, and the mystery of Divakar’s fate – is far too awkward to achieve the desired emotional impact.

Rukh has solid performances, especially from Bajpayee as the troubled businessman, and Mukherjee is sensitive to the corrosive impact of debt and financial corruption on families. Divakar’s associates – a conscientious accountant and an upright factory worker – are nicely etched counterpoints to Robin’s venality. The adolescent at the heart of the drama comes off as the weakest character. Dhruv’s sullenness doesn’t translate into seething anger, as is hoped, while Nandini’s stoic reaction leaves far too much unsaid.

Play
Rukh (2017).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.