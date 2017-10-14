Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ to be released in 3D

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is likely to be released in 3D, according to a report in Mid Day. The movie’s producers are apparently pushing for 3D “for viewers to enjoy the filmmaker’s vision” after seeing the trailers, the report said.
The historical, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, will be released on December 1. The movie is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, and traces the fictional attempts of Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji to forcibly conquer the kingdom of Chittor and its beautiful queen Padmini.
Padmavati is also reportedly being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. A 3D release will allow the movie’s producers to charge higher ticket rates and recover the budget, which is rumoured to be between Rs 120 and Rs 150 crores, faster.
The film has come under attack from Rajput organisations such as the Karni Sena, which vandalised sets in Jaipur and Kolhapur and a rangoli inspired by the movie at a mall in Surat on October 18.
Former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela has joined the pre-censorship brigade by demanding that Bhansali screen the movie to leaders of the Kshatriya community before its release. “I have not seen the film, but people have already started talking about controversial depictions in the film,” he told The Indian Express. If people take law and order in their hands, the producer of the movie should forgive us,” he said.