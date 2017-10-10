Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ books Eid 2019 release date

The Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has booked Eid 2019 as its release date,Ahmedabad Mirror reported. Bharat is an official remake of the South Korean drama Ode To My Father (2014), which charts modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present through a single character. The movie will be produced by Atul Agnihotri, the former actor and Khan’s brother-in-law.
“That film is just the starting point for ours but since it was an inspiration, we wanted in all fairness to officially own it and acquired the remake rights before going ahead with Bharat,” Agnihotri told Ahmedabad Mirror. He decided to adapt Ode to My Father after he watched it at the Berlin Film Festival.
“It [Bharat] starts in 1947 and ends in 2000 and is the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat,” said Agnihotri. The film will reportedly go on the floors in April 2018, and will be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab and Delhi.
Agnihotri had also produced Bodyguard with Khan in the lead. The 2011 Eid release made big money at the box office.
“I’m very conscious about Salman’s fan base and what they want,” Agnihotri said about booking an Eid release. “And once again, I’m convinced that being a family film Bharat is worthy of coming during the festive time. Anyway, an Eid release is always every producer’s preferred choice.”
Khan was last seen in Tubelight in July. Bharat is the actor’s third film with Zafar after the 2016 hit Sultan and the December release Tiger Zinda Hai.
Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike
Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.
It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.
The lazy, hassled home chefs
You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.
Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.
For the casual cooks looking to impress
So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.
Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.
For the perfectionist gourmet chefs
You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.
