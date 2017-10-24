Entertainment News

‘Exactly as bad as Trump’: TV hosts launch strong (and funny) attacks on Harvey Weinstein

The Hollywood producer faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

by 
Late Night with Seth Meyers/via YouTube

American stand-up comedians and television show hosts have torn into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein following reports alleging that he sexually harassed and raped women over several years.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, pointed out that sexual harassment against women at the workplace “isn’t a Hollywood problem, this is a man problem”. Alluding to the Mexico border wall that US President Donald Trump promised to build, Noah said, “The only place where we should be building a wall is around Harvey Weinstein.”

The New York Times report detailing accounts of sexual harassment by Weinstein features actor Ashley Judd, who alleged that the producer asked her to watch him take a shower. “I guess it’s a good thing that Harvey Weinstein likes people watching him take a shower, because there is a lot of that in prison,” Noah remarked.

Play

Seth Meyers drew parallels between Weinstein and Donald Trump, who had been accused of sexual harassment by at least 12 women in 2016, adding that “the only reason anyone should watch Harvey Weinstein shower is to confirm that it actually happened”.

Play

In Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the host pointed out that members of the Republican Party were quick to condemn Weinstein, who was a frequent donor to Democratic causes. “Yes, Harvey Weinstein is exactly as bad as Trump,” Bee said. “I demand that we impeach him instantly.”

Play

John Oliver too did not pull punches on his HBO show Last Week Tonight, speaking about the silence of the people surrounding the producer. Oliver had a stinging rebuttal to fashion designer Donna Karan’s initial comments after the reports emerged, which seemed to place blame on the way women dress. “One, that is absolutely appalling and two, how would Donna Karan know how women are dressing right now?” Oliver said. “It’s not 1993.”

Play

Although television host Stephen Colbert was criticised for not addressing the issue immediately after the reports against Weinstein surfaced, he eventually called the producer a “bad person”. Referring to Weinstein’s removal from his production house The Weinstein Company, Colbert suggested that the studio should rename itself with “something more positive, like Asbestos Child Slappers, Inc”.

Play

Saturday Night Live, which airs on NBC, also alluded to the allegations with a few pointed barbs. Host Colin Jost said, “Apple announced it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system including a person at a spa, a vomiting face and a shushing finger, finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein.”

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.