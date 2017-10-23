Tamil cinema

Corrupt doctors and a medical miracle in Vijay’s ‘Mersal’

Atlee’s film, featuring Vijay in three roles, has angered the Indian Medical Association in Tamil Nadu, but not for the reason we expected.

by 
Mersal | Thenandal Studio Limited

Note: spoilers ahead.

Tamil star Vijay’s latest movie Mersal (slang for awe) opened on October 18 to crammed theatres, solid box office collections, and controversies over references to the Goods and Sales Tax and the Digital India initiative and the portrayal of medical malpractices.

The Tamil Nadu branch of the Indian Medical Association is so outraged by the corrupt doctors who litter Mersal that it has asked its members to pirate the film. However, the organisation did not object to what surely amounts as a medical miracle: two Vijays, born to the same father a few years apart with matching physiognomy and physicality despite not being twins.

Vijay plays three roles in Mersal, which has been directed by Atlee and written by him and Vijayendra Prasad. One of Vijay’s characters is called the “Rs 5 doctor” because he treats his patients practically for free. After Maaran is falsely accused of torturing and murdering four corrupt doctors and medical representatives, a flashback reveals that Maaran has a father, Vetrimaaran, and a sibling, Vetri (also played by Vijay).

Vetrimaaran is revealed to be a noble soul who builds a hospital and provides free medical care for the residents of his village in Madurai. When he is murdered, his sons Vetri and Maaran, who are born a few years apart, carry on his good work. The sons appear to be twins despite the age gap, with little to physically tell them apart. They are differentiated by their personalities. While Maaran believes in saving people’s lives, Vetri is a magician and a vigilante.

Several actors have played the roles of both father and son, including Kamal Haasan (Oru Kaidhiyin Diary and Indian) and Amitabh Bachchan (Aakhri Raasta, a remake of Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, and Mahaan, in which he plays the father and twin brothers). In Deiva Magan, Sivaji Ganesan plays the father and his twin sons.

Miracles apart, medical malpractice is the movie’s main villain, rather than SJ Surya’s Daniel Arokyaraj, a money-minded doctor who deceives Vetrimaaran and takes over his hospital. Doctors are shown as intentionally delaying treatment, pushing for C-section births over normal deliveries, swindling money and taking advantage of the poor.

The IMA functionaries were probably most incensed at a sequence in which an enraged doctor berates Maaran for criticising corruption in the medical profession in a television show. “There might probably be two or three out of ten doctors who are scheming, and those are also the ones who get easily riled up,” Maaran coolly responds.

Play
Mersal (2017).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.