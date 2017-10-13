film festivals

‘Village Rockstars’ and ‘Summer 1993’ win top prizes at the Mumbai Film Festival

The Audience Choice Award was given to Ildiko Enyedi’s ‘On Body and Soul’.

by 

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das’s Village Rockstars on Wednesday won the Golden Gateway Award for Best Film at the Mumbai Film Festival organised by Mumbai Academy of Moving Image. Carla Simon’s Summer 1993 won the award in the international competition category of the festival, which ran from October 12-18.

Play
Village Rockstars.

Machines by Rahul Jain won the second prize in the Indian competition section, while Jonathan Olshefski got the award in the international competition section.

Village Rockstars, written, directed, produced, shot and designed by Das, narrates the story of a 10-year-old girl in Assam who yearns to own for an electric guitar. It also won the Young Critics Choice Award and Oxfam India Best Film on Gender Equality Award. Also in the competition for the top award were Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga (which went by the working title of Sexy Durga), Dipesh Jain’s Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gali Guliyan, Devashish Makhija’s Ajji and Pushpendra Singh’s Ashwatthama.

The Special Jury Award in the Indian category went to S Durga by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, and to Scary Mother by Ana Urushadze in the International category.

The Golden Gateway Award (Feature) for The Half Ticket category for children’s cinema went to Nicole Van Kilsdonk’s The Day My Father Became A Bush. The Silver Gateway Award (Feature) in the same category was given to Meikeminne Clinckspoor’s Cloudboy.

Ildiko Enyedi’s On Body and Soul won the Audience Choice Award.

Sur-Gatha by Yatindra Mishra won the Excellence in Writing on Cinema Award (Hindi), while the Excellence in Writing on Cinema Award (English) was bagged by Madhuja Mukherjee for Voices of the Talking Stars.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.