Opening this week

Film review: ‘Secret Superstar’ hits the right notes but falls short of being super

Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan come together on screen again after 2016 blockbuster ‘Dangal’ in Advait Chandan’s debut film as director.

by 

In a modest home in Vadodara, a mother and daughter cower in fear as the only adult male member of the family glowers at them. Fifteen-year-old Insiya (Zaira Wasim) wants permission to enter a talent competition in the hope of winning a laptop and an internet connection, but when her father lashes out at his wife because there isn’t enough salt in the dinner, Insiya knows that stealth is the only option available to her.

Insiya, an aspiring singer, jots lyrics in her notebook and hatches plans about how to take her talent to the world and save her mother from her father’s abuse and tyranny. Insiya’s family consists of a mother, a grandmother, a doted-upon younger brother and an abusive father. The father is old-fashioned, chauvinistic, aggressive and regressive. He raises his voice and his hand with alarming frequency and has instituted a reign of terror. He shows tenderness only towards his darling son, Guddu. The family members tiptoe around him, counting down the days till he leaves for a long work trip. We have seen much of this in other films, but the oppression here is palpable, not least because of a very effective performance by Raj Arjun as Farookh.

Insiya’s mother Najma (Meher Vij) encourages her daughter’s fantasies – they watch reality TV shows together and discuss music when father Farookh is away. When Najma gifts Insiya a laptop, it changes the teenager’s life. She hopes that the screen and the connectivity it promises will bring her closer to turning her dream of becoming a singing superstar into reality. There’s a lovely montage of how the internet brings joy to Najma, Guddu and Insiya, away from Farookh’s tyrannical ways.

Kitted out with the right tools, a veiled Insiya records videos of her songs and uploads them to her own YouTube channel, all the while keeping her real identity hidden. Rather conveniently, her videos go viral overnight and she becomes a sensation. Viewers and the media are as engaged by her simplistic songs as they are fascinated by the enigma of a burqa-clad mystery girl who calls herself Secret Superstar.

Play

Somewhere in Mumbai, a singer-composer struggling with this own failing career, caught between remixes and the altered reality of celebrity life, spots in Insiya an opportunity. Shakti Kumaarr (Aamir Khan) is as much a victim of a perceived image as a projected one. It takes a few scenes to get accustomed to Aamir Khan’s wacky interpretation of an ego-maniacal but misunderstood music man who becomes mentor to a rising star (Insiya). With his staccato speech, body-hugging printed tees and equally fitted jeans and jerky reactions, Khan is clearly having a ball but he also brings out the nuance of the man beneath the gaudy veneer. Writer-director Advait Chandan uses Kumaarr to satirise the media industry.

The other rock in Insiya’s life is her best friend Chintan (Tirth Sharma). He takes her selfishness and rejection unflinchingly and eventually becomes Insiya’s de-facto manager. But the real hero of this story is elsewhere. She’s quietly, selflessly and protectively standing by Insiya’s choices and the revelation in this warm-hearted drama is who the superstar really is.

Amit Trivedi’s music and Kausar Munir’s lyrics are not very catchy and are cheesy even. But put them in the context of a 15-year-old’s imagination and the simplistic rhyme makes sense. What remains unconvincing however, is Insiya’s rapid rise. With Meghna Mishra doing the vocals for Insiya, she sounds competent but still a long way from being a superstar who would get instant online fame.

More than the story, which leans on several tropes and clichés, it’s the graph of the characters and the performances that elevate the emotion. Zaira Wasim was my favourite actor in Dangal and with her sophomore effort, she demonstrates her natural talent and confidence in front of seasoned actors like Aamir Khan. The complexity of the mother-daughter bond is sensitively written and warmly captured by Wasim and the equally wonderful Vij. And even when he is being monstrous, you don’t want to avert your eyes from Arjun’s performance. With moderated melodrama and manipulation, Secret Superstar could have been super.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.