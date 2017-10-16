Caste Violence

Caste atrocities, the long road to justice and raw tension in Tamil film ‘Manusangada’

In Amshan Kumar’s second movie, a Dalit man struggles to give his father a rightful burial.

by 
Manusangada | AK Films

When he is debarred from carrying his deceased father through a common pathway in his village for burial, Kolappan, a Dalit, moves court. “You deny them equality when they are alive. At least give it to them after they die,” declares the Madras High Court judge. But Kolappan’s journey does not end there, as revealed by Amshan Kumar’s powerful second feature Manusangada (Cry Humanity).

“In most Tamil Dalit films, the heroes come out triumphant,” Kumar said. “But it doesn’t actually happen. In reality, they do not succeed. The struggle is relentless and continuous. This battle is lost. But hopefully, the war will be won.” Kumar’s 93-minute feature was premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival (October 12-18), and is looking at a January 2018 release.

Manusangada (2017). Courtesy AK Films.
Manusangada (2017). Courtesy AK Films.

The director’s Yazhpanan Thedchanamoorthy Music beyond boundaries (2015), a documentary on Thavi player Yazhpanam Thedchanamoorthy Pillai, won a National Film Award for Best arts/cultural film. Kumar’s first feature film Oruthithi (2003) too explored the tribulations of a Dalit woman battling exploitation.

Starring Rajeev Anand, Sasi Kumar AS, Sheela and Manimegala, Manusangada is based on a real-life incident that happened in a village in Tamil Nadu. Kumar wanted his film to be styled like a docu-drama. “The script had to be tight and had to have more of documentary realism,” he said. “I wanted to capture the movements in the film instead of purely enacting it.”

Set in the Ammiappan village in Tamil Nadu, the film was shot over a period of 22 days. When Kumar chanced upon a news clipping of the incident in 2016, he set aside a screenplay of a William Shakespeare adaptation that he had been working on. “This story just had to be told first,” he said. “There is no killing on the account of cow-slaughter happening in Tamil Nadu, but just the violence against the Dalits. Also this was a subject to which parallels can be drawn anywhere in India.”

Manusangada (2017). Courtesy AK Films.
Manusangada (2017). Courtesy AK Films.

The film is a frightening blow-by-blow account of the incident, which is accompanied by jerky hand-held camera movements and jarring background sounds. “The idea was to portray the uncertainty surrounding the characters,” Kumar said. “I had to show that in every way through their actions and the camera movements. Only in the court scenes is there is some kind of certainty, and the camera is on a tripod.”

Films on Dalit lives in Tamil cinema have been few and far between. “Casteism in films is usually looked from a top-down approach,” Kumar said. “The upper-caste people look down on the lower-caste people. In most films, the upper-caste characters treat the lower-caste people very badly. Later in the end, they realise their mistake. It is not told through the eyes of the lower-caste people. That is why I wanted to make a film from a Dalit person’s viewpoint.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.