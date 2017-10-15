INTERVIEW

Amit Trivedi interview: ‘ A soundtrack’s success cannot predict a film’s fate’

Amit Trivedi has on his plate ‘Secret Superstar’, ‘Rukh’ and the Tamil and Kannada remakes of ‘Queen’.

by 
Amit Trivedi | Zee Music Company

It has been eight years since Amit Trivedi’s magnum opus, the 18-song soundtrack for Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D (2009), was released. Trivedi calls it his turning point and rightly so. Besides churning out unlikely super-hits, the soundtrack won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction. Trivedi also won the coveted Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

Since then, the 38-year-old composer and singer has produced a steady stream of radio hits. Trivedi has mostly composed for off-centre mainstream films backed by Kashyap’s production house, Phantom Films. Trivedi’s upcoming Hindi releases this year, Rukh and Secret Superstar, will both be released in October. In an interview, Trivedi spoke about his projects, creating blockbuster music and the relationship between a film’s box office fate and its soundtrack.

You have worked with Aamir Khan for the first time in ‘Secret Superstar’.
I loved every bit of working on the film. Aamir Khan is a delight to work with. He is such a mentor, so meticulous and particular. He guides everything and everybody. Everything happens with his approval. Every piece of music – background score or the songs – is keenly observed by him and then worked upon according to his suggestions.

Play
Making of Main Kaun Hoon, Secret Superstar (2017).

You have also composed for ‘Rukh’.
Yes, I have composed three songs for Rukh. One is by Arijit Singh, one is Mohan [Kannan] and one by Karthik. Arijit and Kartik’s songs are two different versions of the same composition.

The song by Mohan, Khidki, has been performed on this new platform for upcoming musicians called Drishyam Play. There’s lots more to come on the platform including non-film songs. Earlier, we had Coke Studio but not anymore. Now, we have this.

Play
Khidki, Rukh (2017).

You are also working on the Tamil and Kannada remakes of ‘Queen’. Is this a conscious decision to make regional film music?
Nothing like that. This year, I have two more Hindi releases, Secret Superstar and Rukh, but next year I will have a few Hindi releases. I will start working on the Queen remakes only in November.

Lalit Pandit recently said that with lip-sync songs on the wane, music does not catch on these days. Do you agree?
Actually lip-sync songs disappeared long before I entered the industry. I came with Aamir (2008) and Dev D. None of the songs there were lip-sync songs. Lip-sync songs come when there’s a party or a club situation of it’s a crucial sad or romantic moment. Otherwise, songs are used to push the narrative forward, say in the case of a montage scene.

How do you creatively satisfy your director while trying to make hit music for the producer?
It is a tough thing to do. Luckily, the films I have done have mostly had unique subjects. They don’t give me scope to create so-called hit songs. For example, Secret Superstar is about the life of a 15-year-old singer and songwriter. With this situation, creating blockbuster songs is tough.

Blockbuster songs are easy to make when there’s dancing, partying, romancing. Most of my films have had unconventional subjects like, say, Udta Punjab which was hardcore, content-driven. Sometimes, I get films like Shaandaar or Fitoor, there I can get to make blockbuster songs.

Play
Gulaabo, Shaandaar (2015).

Producers are now hiring multiple composers to secure that one hit song.
Everybody is now available and out there for every film. And every film needs blockbuster songs. But that is not possible. We are in the business of creating music for cinema and cinema is about storytelling. For films like Judwaa 2, four-five composers can come in and churn blockbusters. Because it is just trying to entertain. Like Golmaal or Mubakaran. But if all films are like that, where’s the fun?

Have you consciously avoided such films?
I don’t know... I think I started with films like Aamir, Dev D and Udaan so I think I set a precedent. So now only certain kind of people call me.

Are big stars necessary to make the soundtrack a hit irrespective of the quality of the songs?
No. Songs can become hits without stars even today. There are also examples where stars are dancing on the screen, but the song doesn’t become a hit. But most of the times, good songs go in vain if stars are not featured. Ultimately, what will work, no one knows.

Is the soundtrack’s success or failure dependent on the response to the film? For example, the music of ‘Bombay Velvet’ went unnoticed and the film did not work too.
Yes, that’s true. But it’s not always that songs work because of the film or vice versa. So many times, songs are super-hits but the film flops. This year’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, for example. Mere Rashke Qamar was a huge hit but Baadshaho flopped.

On the flipside, there were no hit songs from Dangal or Baahubali, but both films broke records worldwide. a soundtrack’s success cannot predict a film’s fate. Films work on content. If audience likes it, great. It doesn’t matter if the songs are hits.

Play
Sexy Baliye, Secret Superstar (2017).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

Shutterstock

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.