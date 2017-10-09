Shooting film songs

Picture the song: The power of coffee in ‘Jaane Kaise Kab Kahaan’ from ‘Shakti’

After a lengthy seduction by Smita Patil, Amitabh Bachchan finally takes the hint.

by 
Smita Patil in Shakti (1982) | Mushir-Riaz

Ramesh Sippy’s Shakti (1982) is an interesting experiment in dismantling Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic image, which had been built up in the 1970s through such hits as Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar and Don. Bachchan plays the familiar character of a drifter untethered from social niceties, but the Vijay of Shakti is also marked by inchoate anger and diffidence. Vijay is kidnapped as a child, and is witness to the moment when his police officer father (Dilip Kumar) decides to sacrifice the boy rather than give in to the kidnapper’s demands. The boy is rescued but grows up hating his father.

Vijay broods endlessly and wanders about aimlessly, and it is during one of his perambulations that he runs into Roma (Smita Patil). In a sequence that was recycled by Mani Ratnam in Agni Natchathiram (1988), Roma is being harassed by a bunch of toughs on a local train. Vijay swoops in to rescue Roma, and accompanies her to her residence later.

Thus begins an unequal relationship, a rare one in which the woman takes the lead. Vijay is unemployed, but Roma works as a singer at a hotel. She is bold and independent-minded and is not afraid to confront Vijay’s reticence with her assertiveness.

“I live alone,” she tells Vijay. He is shocked: “You live alone?”

“I make good coffee,” she says in an open invitation. Vijay blushes: “Some other time.”

She tells him all about herself. She is obviously attracted to him, but Vijay, in keeping with his character, reins it in.

Roma openly serenades Vijay when he comes to the hotel to watch her sing. How many times must a woman offer to ply a man with coffee? Roma is persistent, but she also knows how to play the waiting game.

“You sing very well,” he tells her. “I know,” she coolly replies. Smita Patil had a mixed record in commercial Hindi films, but in Shakti, Sippy and writers Salim-Javed gave her one of her nicest roles.

The elaborate foreplay culminates in RD Burman’s lovely tune Jaane Kaise Kab Kahan. Sung by a thick-voiced Lata Mangeshkar and a velvet-throated Kishore Kumar, the song with woodpecker-like beats rolls out amidst sprints through a park, close-ups of flowers, and a love-making scene by a lake. Roma and Vijay are draped in thick blankets, and an inviting fire burns nearby. Roma looks ready, Vijay is still diffident, but Roma’s desire triumphs. He eventually moves in with her, but there is never any doubt about who made the first move.

Play
Jaane Kaise Kab Kahan, Shakti (1982).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.