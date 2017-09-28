Biopic on Javed Akhtar reportedly in the works, to star son Farhan

After a film on Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, a biopic on the life of screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar is now in the works, DNA reported. Farhan Akhtar will reportedly direct the film and play his father.
“It was on October 4,1964, that Javed Akhtar arrived in Bombay at the age of 19 with two pairs of clothes, a few books and lots of dreams,” Shabana Azmi, his wife, told DNA. “This marks the 53rd year of that arrival. He slept on the streets, at Khar railway station, graduated to studio compounds, dressing rooms, Mahakali Caves and went without food for days.”
Azmi added, “We can have nothing but unconditional respect for his indomitable will and for the person he is, rising above bitterness and anger to become the compassionate person he is.”
Akhtar began his career in 1971 with Salim Khan as part of the screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. They worked together on 24 movie scripts, including iconic blockbusters like Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975) Don (1978), Trishul (1978), and Mr India (1987). He has won five National Film awards and is also the recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sahitya Akademi Award.