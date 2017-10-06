Opening this week

‘Chef’ film review: Comfort food dished out by a top-form Saif Ali Khan

Raja Menon’s overstuffed but enjoyable remake of the Hollywood movie has likeable characters and warm performances.

by 
Chef | Bandra West Pictures/Abundantia Entertainment

Jon Favreau’s Chef (2014) is a light concoction about cooking, fatherhood and success via a food truck. Raja Menon’s official remake, also called Chef, is an enormous buffet about cooking, fatherhood and success via a food truck with family values, romantic rivalry, daddy issues and a Raghu Dixit soundtrack thrown in.

The needlessly extended running length of Menon’s Chef often threatens to derail it, but the conversational humour, tourism video-worthy visuals, and likable characters and performances keep the movie on course. Chef keeps dishing out one scene after another, but Menon ensures that his basic ingredients are solid and flavourful enough to begin with.

Most of the battle is won by the casting: Saif Ali Khan is perfect as the bad-tempered chef who rediscovers his love for cooking, and Svar Kamble makes a remarkable debut as his sweet-natured son.

Some key changes have been made to the original. In the Hollywood movie, directed by and starring Jon Favreau, a bad review and a misunderstanding of the reach of social media prompt the lead character to hurl down his apron and set up a food truck. In the Hindi version, New York chef Roshan Kalra (Khan) reacts with outrage when a customer criticises his food, and is fired when he berates his staff rather than admit to his mistake.

Roshan’s sudden unemployment is the perfect excuse for him to visit his ex-wife Radha (Padmapriya) and son Armaan (Svar Kamble) in Kochi. Roshan starts to bond again with his son, but he is disturbed by the fact that Radha seems to have a boyfriend. Since the boyfriend, Biju, is played by Milind Soman, and has a massive house, an elephant in the front yard, a collection of vintage cars, and the ability to carry off a lungi, Roshan has serious reason to be worried.

Roshan’s chance at redemption – a dilapidated double decker bus that he converts into a mobile restaurant – comes with the added incentive of spending more time with Armaan. Roshan’s loyal assistant Nazrul (Chandan Roy Sanyal) drops his New York job and hops along for the ride, as does an eccentric driver (Dinesh P Nair).

Play
Chef (2017).

There are plenty of close-ups of food preparations and mini-recipes on display, with the “rotzza” (a pizza wrapped in a roti) standing in for the Cuban sandwiches in the original. The warm and colourful palette and air-brushed views of various locations are proof that nobody is taking the complaint against Roshan that he has “built upper middle class traps” seriously.

The main dish here is the father-son relationship, but with an extra topping. The screenplay, by Menon, Shah and Suresh Nair, throws in daddy issues for Roshan – his father (Ram Gopal Bajaj) detested the idea of a chef for a son. This somewhat explains Roshan’s sense of pride, since he is a self-made man who has risen up from cleaning tables at an Amritsar dhaba to Michelin-star status in New York.

What is less clear is the reason for Roshan and Radha’s break-up. His obsession with his profession barely works as a reason – by that measure, nearly all Indian marriages would end up in a divorce court. The comfort between the exes as well as father and son means that Radha gets little to do. She remains a gorgeous prop, sportingly getting out of the way as Armaan grows closer to Roshan and refusing to protest when Biju seemingly vanishes from the scene. Menon’s casting of a Malayali actor to play a Malayali character is a bold move, but the talented Padmapriya isn’t called upon to do much more than flash her lovely smile and exit on cue.

The heavy lifting is left to Saif Ali Khan, and he is in top form. Khan’s ability to portray suave and urbane characters with strongly etched personalities makes him a shoo-in for the role, but the actor isn’t merely picking up a pay cheque here as he sometimes has the tendency to. Khan delivers one of the most winning performances of his career, diving deep into Roshan’s motivations and needs and balancing the charm offensive with the defensiveness.

Roshan’s encounter with Biju, and the realisation that he has fallen behind in the looks department, is one of the movie’s most hilarious sequences. Khan plays the scene with the right touch of righteous indignation. Roshan knows when he is licked, but since he is a master chef, he also knows what his next move needs to be. The knives come out, as do the smiles.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content BY 

    When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

    The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

    Shutterstock

    The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

    The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

    After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

    Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

    MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

    Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

    Play

    Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.