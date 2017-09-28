Robert Harris novel ‘Munich’ to be adapted into a TV show

FremantleMedia has announced that it will produce the television adaptation of Robert Harris’s latest novel Munich in association with UFA Fiction.
The spy thriller is set in 1938. Adolf Hitler is set to invade Czechoslovakia to reclaim lost German territory and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain wants to prevent another war. Chamberlain flies down to meet Hitler to discuss the fate of Europe and the rest of the the world, and the events are viewed through a pair of diplomats on either side.
“From my point of view, this is the perfect combination – an Anglo-German co-production of a story set in England and Germany, telling the story of an Englishman and a German struggling against the Nazis,” said Harris in a press release. “From the moment I heard that Euston Films and UFA wanted to make it together, I knew my novel could not be in better hands.”
Kate Harwood, the managing director of Euston Films, added, “I think Munich, with its thrilling yet forensic look at four days when the world held its breath, is destined to be a future classic.”
Harris is the author of 11 bestselling novels, including the Cicero trilogy, Archangel, Pompeii, The Fear Index, and An Officer and a Spy.