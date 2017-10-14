Tribute

Ingmar Bergman’s greatest gift was that he converted his insights about life into cinematic art

Ahead of the Swedish master’s centenary, a reminder of what makes his films such unforgettable experiences.

by 
Ingmar Bergman | The Ingmar Bergman Foundation

Ingmar Bergman was born just under a hundred years ago. And what a long time too since his passing away in 2007 as one of the immortals of cinema. To film buffs of my generation who came of age in the 1960s, his was a familiar and constant presence. For almost three decades from the early ’50s to the early ’80s, he was prolific, often releasing a film every year. The best among these were both milestones in the development of the modern cinema and the emergence of a contemporary outlook or sensibility that characterised post-war European intellectual life.

With their formal rigour and peerless scripting, acting and dialogue, each of them illuminated some aspect of the human psyche in a reconstructed and prosperous Europe. As Bergman himself famously remarked “When all the problems seem to be solved, then the difficulties come.”

But his films resonated with people from other cultures as well. For many of his quintessential themes such as doubt, loss of faith, shame and the fear of darkness and death cut across all cultural boundaries. His cinema fills us with an almost tangible and direct experience of our destiny as human beings.

To paraphrase TS Eliot, “...we are born, fornicate and die.” In between these resounding verbs one can place several of Bergman’s films. They are vital meditations on life as we journey through space and time, youth and old age, summers and winters, the bliss or joy in relationships and grief and pain in their curdling or breakdown.

Play
The Seventh Seal (1957).

There is a sense of complete or crippling humiliation sometimes, as in his early masterworks Sawdust and Tinsel (1953) and Smiles of a Summer Night (1955). At other times, there is the unbearable agony of doubt and personal tragedy, as in The Seventh Seal (1957) and The Virgin Spring (1960).

In his great middle period, Bergman made the so-called faith trilogy (Through a Glass Darkly, 1961, Winter Light, 1963 and The Silence, 1963) and Persona (1966) that gave us searing portrayals of human vulnerability and the madness that perhaps comes from excessive intensity of feeling amidst the intractable complexity of modern society. After these definitive works Bergman’s vision perhaps became even darker, culminating in the heartbreaking Cries and Whispers (1972), and the devastatingly incisive portrayals of marital and family crises in Scenes from a Marriage (1973) and Autumn Sonata (1978).

Play
Through a Glass Darkly, 1961.

Perhaps Bergman’s greatest gift was that he converted his deepest insights about life and the melancholy it can inspire into pure cinematic art. His use of close-ups and the direction of actors are unsurpassed even by his greatest contemporaries like Michelangelo Antonioni and Akira Kurosawa. Viewing the performances of his stock company of actors and actresses – among them Harriet Andersson, Gunnar Bjornstrand, Bibi Andersson, Ingrid Thulin, Max von Sydow, Gunnel Lindblom, Eva Dahlbeck, Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson – one has the sense that one’s own inner being is being bared and one’s own painful life experiences have been exposed.

It then occurs to one that perhaps very few filmmakers have dug so deep into the human heart and imagination: the pleasures of youth and love, the pain and joys of family life and marriage, the agony of disease and death. Bergman is immortal because he has covered the entire topography of human emotions, and in this respect he is in the company of the greatest masters like Yasujiro Ozu, Charles Chaplin, Jean Renoir, John Ford and Satyajit Ray.

Play
Persona (1966).

My favorite Bergman film is not The Seventh Seal with the great chess match with Death and the dance macabre that are indelibly imprinted in collective cinematic memory. Nor films like The Silence or Persona, which perhaps were the most admired in his oeuvre by contemporaneous audiences because they directly touched on the new sexuality, existential themes and anxiety about the future in a post-nuclear world. Nor am I thinking of his magnificent semi-autobiographical Fanny and Alexander (1982) which summed up a long creative, reflective and vastly influential life and career.

My favorite is his one completely humanistic film, Wild Strawberries (1957). In this film, everything in Bergman’s universe comes together in a pleasing balance: his artistic ambition, sincerity and compelling desire for significance and beauty in life.

As Isak Borg ( played by Bergman’s great Swedish predecessor Victor Sjostrom ) journeys by car from Stockholm to his alma mater in Lund to receive a career award as a scientist, each turning point and trauma of his life is shown in flashbacks and dreams with a baroque flourish. His idyllic childhood, his failed marriage and the entrenched coldness that gradually gives way to a new openness towards his son and daughter-in-law and the young people he meets along the way is marvelously portrayed by Sjostrom in a performance as unforgettable as Falconetti in Carl Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) or Chhabi Biswas in Ray’s Jalsaghar (1958).

Play
Wild Strawberries (1957).

As in The Seventh Seal set in plague-ridden medieval Europe that was released in the same year, Bergman invokes the metaphor of the sweet and life-affirming taste of wild strawberries in the short-lived Swedish summer that Isak’s first love Sara (Bibi Andersson) is seen picking in a flashback. His relaxed speech during lunch at the seaside restaurant echoes the tortured Knight’s brief epiphany in that film when he first meets the innocent travelling players and shares a meal of milk and wild strawberries with them.

For both of them these shared meals and moments seem as precious as the gifts brought by the Magi at the nativity of Christ. (One is strongly reminded that Bergman was the son of a pastor.) In Isak Borg’s case, they also seal his reconciliation with others and his own past.

The art of Ingmar Bergman with its continuous unfolding of life, and the grandeur of his total oeuvre is reminiscent of profound religious thinkers, philosophers, poets and novelists. The theatre of life rolls on inexorably in front of our eyes in films that are equally real and surreal, painful to watch and at the same time a joy to have seen. The year of his birth centenary is a good time to reflect on his enduring legacy and for a new generation of film viewers to rediscover his genius.

Play
Bergman’s Dreams: A video essay.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

Shutterstock

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.