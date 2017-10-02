Tribute

Ruskin Bond on Tom Alter: ‘Athletic, agile and full of energy’

The writer and the actor shared a long association, fuelled by their love for Mussoorie, movies and books.

by 
Tom Alter | Urdu Studio

I first met Tom Alter sometime in the late ’70s when he had already joined the Hindi film industry. He was younger than I by about 18 years. I met him late in life because when he was growing up in Dehradun, I was trying to eke out a living first in England and then in Delhi.

I was instantly struck by his varied interests. He was a cricketer, a writer, a teacher, an actor, and despite his American background, spoke impeccable Hindi and Urdu. Before moving to Mussoorie, both of us had spent our formative years in Dehradun. Also, both of us felt so much at home in India that we returned to it after living abroad.

What impressed me most about Tom was his loyalty to his friends. He went out of his way to help them. He even obliged absolute strangers with whatever he could do for them. I remember how distressed he once was when he learnt that one of his close friends had accidentally found himself on the wrong side of the law. Tom spared no effort to help him disentangle from a complicated situation.

Another of Tom’s sterling qualities was his focus on fitness. Whenever he visited Mussoorie, I often saw him jogging around the hills. He could easily cover 10 kilometers in one go. He told me that he had participated in marathons when he was young. He didn’t smoke, drink or indulge in any vices.Till the very end of his life, he remained athletic, agile and full of energy.

Memories of Mussoorie

As an actor, Tom was extremely talented. What surprised me was that he didn’t get as many meaty roles as his skills warranted. It was in theatre that he did justice to his enormous passion for different roles. Once, he played the role of a shikari in a film based on my story, The Last Tiger. The film remains unreleased till date.

Tom told me that the tame tiger, which was taken from the Bombay zoo for the film, had given the crew a hard time. It would slip away to the zoo for lunch unnoticed. The director and its team had a tough time cajoling the tiger out of the zoo to come to the shoot.

A few months back, Tom was playing me in a short film based on one of my stories, The Black Cat. To understand my character better, he called me a couple of times over the phone. He even requested me to tell him the names of my favourite Nelson Eddy songs. He wanted to include one of them in the film. However, it was dropped later.

Throughout our long association, I played the role of a well-meaning older friend. He was always on the move and visited Mussoorie twice or thrice a year. He was quite sentimental about old things and our cultural heritage. In 2010, he was anguished when the local municipality demolished the British-era clock tower in Mussoorie that dated back to the 1930s. To protest, he undertook a sit-in and observed a maun vrat for 12 hours. Though the authorities are now rebuilding the clock tower, I doubt if he would have liked its architecturalstyle.

Apart from writing on cricket, he also wrote three books. When he visited me, we discussed films, books and the sweeping changes taking place in Mussoorie. He would often ask me questions about our publishing industry. To commemorate the 60th year of my first novel, The Room on the Roof, he wrote an introduction for it. Having spent his early years in Dehradun, he could identify a lot with the protagonist and milieu of the story. Tom was very fond of nature and he was appointed as an ambassador of the Corbett National Park.

Tom had so much more to offer us. With his passing away, I have lost a very special friend, the one in whose heart lay that special Indian sentiment of being kind to others.

(As told to Aditya Sharma.)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.