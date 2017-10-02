TALKING FILMS

Don’t stop believing: ‘Satyakam’, ‘Newton’, and the importance of the upright public servant

Directors Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Amit Masurkar provide contrasting and yet similar accounts of what it means to be honest and duty-bound in India.

by 
Newton | Drishyam Films

Munshi Premchand’s short story Panch Parmeshwar is the story of two close friends, Jumman Sheikh and Algu Chowdhary. Algu is called upon to perform duty as a sarpanch in a dispute involving Jumman and his old aunt. Much to everyone’s surprise, Algu rules in favour of Jumman’s aunt. Jumman is angry at this betrayal and vows to take revenge. He gets an opportunity when it is his turn to mediate between Algu and Samjhu Sahu.

As soon as he assumes the sarpanch’s seat, Jumman realises the importance of his position. Thus transformed, he ends up giving a fair decision that favours Algu. Panch Parmeshwar is a remarkable tale of how ordinary people can draw upon their inner sense of fair play, justice, righteousness and devotion to duty when put to the test.

Panch Parmeshwar has echoes in two movies about idealistic public servants – Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Satyakam (1969) and Amit Masurkar’s Newton (2017). Mukherjee’s film is based on Narayan Sanyal’s Bengali novel Satyakam, and it stood out among the mainstream films of that decade. Satyapriya (Dharmendra) is a civil engineer who sets out, degree in hand, with a dream to build the nation. His woes begin almost immediately.

Satyapriya is shown as obdurate and unflinching in his devotion to the straight and narrow path, and he has no inclination to return the romantic overtures of Ranjana (Sharmila Tagore). When Ranjana is sexually assaulted by his employer, Satyapriya marries her in a fit of remorse. However, guilt haunts him, and there is no romance in the marriage.

The plot is tragic, and the viewer’s heart keeps sinking at every turn in the tale. Fleeting redemption comes only towards Satyakam’s final dying moments, when he is able to convert Ranjana to his case.

Play
Satyakam (1969).

Satyakam was co-written by Bimal Dutta and Rajinder Singh Bedi. The narrative was linear and Satyapriya’s characterisation was severe. Dharmendra did full justice to the role of a flawed hero. The villains are easily identifiable – powerful individuals who exploit the Licence Raj to make money. Bedi’s sarcastic line about Satyapriya, “Yeh aadmi bahut hi badmaash aur paaji hai, rishvat vagerah nahin khaata (This man is a scoundrel, he doesn’t take any bribes),” indicates the changing mindset of 1960s India.

Although despair looms large over Satyakam, there is also the glimmer of hope that even if there is one Satyapriya amongst us, Indians may yet survive and prosper. Perhaps Satyapriya was Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s idea of a Gandhian, one who never wavers from his duty even at the cost of neglecting his family responsibilities.

The titular hero of Newton (played by Rajkummar Rao) is equally unflinching in his devotion to duty – though what exactly is his duty, whether he can correctly comprehend it, and whether he is able to fulfil it, is subject to the viewer’s interpretation.

Unlike Satyapriya, who is Raja Harishchandra and Yudhishtra rolled into one, unassuming Newton is yet to obtain mythical proportions. He is an ordinary man and is more likely to invest in human relationships, and this aspect of his personality may yet save him from annihilation.

Newton is a Gandhian who also follows Ambedkar (the latter’s picture adorns the wall in his room). Newton may have stood up to his parents against child marriage and dowry, but he would perhaps not be averse to getting married. Satyapriya is a loner; Newton takes his team along, whether it is the local recruit Malko (Anjali Patil) or the old hand Loknath (Raghubir Yadav).

Newton faces a complex situation in his very first job. It’s not enough for Newton to act as presiding officer of an election in a Chhattisgarh village. He has to understand for himself what a “free and fair election” means. He is pitted against the paramilitary officer Aatma Singh (Pankaj Tripathi), who is also diligently performing his duty.

Satyapriya has to fight the easily identifiable enemy of the state; Newton must face the defenders of the state who do not share his world view. In one of the early sequences in Newton, his trainer tells the character that his problem is that he carries a visible chip on his shoulder. Newton seems convinced that he is the only honest person around, and in this respect, he is as flawed as Satyapriya.

Play
Newton (2017).

Another big difference is that Newton is naive but a quick learner and waits for the right opportunity to gain the upper hand. Satyapriya represents every honest public servant who loses his or her life while fighting corrupt forces (such as Satyendra Dubey) because they don’t know how to play the game by the rules. Newton survives because he uses his wits.

We need more such heroes, flawed and weak as they may be. We need sincere young men and women who understand what public service means. We need to believe that a weakling can take on the might of the state to defend constitutional values and protect the interests of fellow Indians. We need to believe that an ordinary upper division clerk in a government office can turn into a “Panch Parmeshwar” when the occasion so demands; a public servant who believes in an India where there is space for everybody. We need to believe in the Newton residing inside each one of us, even those of us in public service who have become cynical and who have long abandoned idealism for realism.

We let Satyapriya die. Newton must live.

(Nirupama Kotru is a civil servant. Her batch recently completed 25 years in service. The views are her own.)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.