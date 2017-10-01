In photos: ‘Blade Runner 2049’, the movie that has sent critics into raptures

Advance screenings of Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 have sent critics in the United States of America and the United Kingdom into raptures. A new set of superlatives needs to be invented for the futuristic thriller, which opens on October 6, including in India. From “masterpiece” to “You have never seen anything like this” and everything in between, Villeneuve’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s classic Blade Runner (1982) is already home.
The original film, based on Philip K Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, is set in Los Angeles in the year 2019. The Tyrell Corporation manufactures androids, known as replicants¸ to be used as slave labour in the Earth’s distant colonies. A group of replicants, headed by Roy (Rutger Hauer), escapes and is hunted down by Deckard (Harrison Ford). Sumptuously designed and imaginatively shot, Blade Runner is set in a futuristic multi-cultural Los Angeles that anticipates contemporary global cities and has provided “our cultural-visual template for the future”, as science fiction writer William Gibson said.
The new movie is set three decades since the original. As chaos threatens the order, blade runner K (Ryan Gosling) tracks down Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years. The cast includes Robin Wright as K’s boss, Dave Bautista, Ana De Armas and Jared Leto as the villain, Niander. The cinematography has been singled out for praise, which is hardly surprising, given that the brilliant Roger Deakins is behind the camera.
Deakins, who has shot nearly every single Coen brothers movie, Villeneuve’s Prisoners (2013) and Sicario (2015), Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and Sam Mendes’s Skyfall (2012), has amazingly never won an Academy award for cinematography despite being nominated 13 times. That might finally change with Blade Runner 2049.
Vast portions of the movie were shot in Budapest in 2016. “Millions of dollars went into re-creating the look and feel of the original film – all without relying on too much green-screen chicanery,” said an article in Wired. Deakins told the magazine, “So many science fiction films all look the same, because the effects are done by rote.”
The distinctive vehicles from the original movie, called spinners, have been redesigned for what production designer Dennis Gassner calls “a harsher world than in the first film, both environmentally and stylistically”. Leto partially blinded himself by wearing opaque lenses to better play the role of Niander.
The movie has been in the works for several years. A planned sequel by Scott, titled Metropolis, never took off. Numerous directors were attached to Blade Runner 2049 before Scott, who opted for an executive producer position, picked Villeneuve as his successor. Hampton Fancher, who co-wrote the original film, has also scripted the new movie along with Michael Green.
The United States of Americahas for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.
Boston
If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.
While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.
Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.
While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.
San Francisco
San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.
As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.
There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.
If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.
