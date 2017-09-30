LAYING DOWN THE LAW

Brief encounter: Is ‘Newton’ an accurate depiction of the laws covering Indian elections?

Amit Masurkar’s acclaimed movie ‘Newton’ is honest and pedantic when it comes to depicting the law, just like its lead character.

(Warning: spoilers ahead.)

Newton is a deep dive into the workings of Indian democracy at its most basic level. Like its titular character, it’s honest and pedantic when it comes to depicting the law.

Amit Masurkar’s movie broadens your perspective by showing certain realities through the story of Newton Kumar (Rajkummar Rao), an honest and idealistic government officer who is given the task of presiding over elections in the Naxal-infested jungles of Chhattisgarh. Newton is upright and determined to do what he thinks is right through the letter of the law. This determination is tested as he interacts with people and situations that ignore, oppose, and challenge his ideals. This happens in the backdrop of conducting elections in a setting where it seems impossible, and in some instances futile to do so.

One sequence perfectly captures the movie’s spirit. Newton is in constant conflict with Aatma Singh (Pankaj Tripathi), the armed officer providing security to Newton and his team as they travel into the Dandakaranaya forests in Chhattisgarh to register the mandate of 76 tribal villagers. The area is supposedly unsafe and Aatma Singh wants the election team out of his hair as soon as possible. But Newton is persistent, dogged, stodgy and dedicated. He knows the rules of his job and follows them to the T. An infuriated Aatma Singh tells him “Newton ho, Newton hee raho, Einstein mat bano”.

The movie is as unusual as Newton the character, in that they are both honest and factually accurate to a large extent. In one the first scenes, we see Newton and his fellow officers being oriented in the process of conducting elections by their senior (Sanjay Mishra). A common query that they all have is what would happen in case the polling booth gets captured by Naxals. They are informed that in that case the elections would be cancelled and held again. If the booth is captured the second time, the same thing would happen, and so on.

This is true. Section 58A of the Representation of People Act 1951 says exactly that. The section explains how, if the election commission is convinced that booth capturing has taken place, the poll at that specific polling station would be declared void, and fresh elections would take place. The law also explains that in case a large number of booths from one constituency are captured, then the election would be cancelled for the whole constituency and would take place again.

Newton (2017).

The most good-humoured character on screen is Lokenath (Raghubhir Yadav), who assists Newton in his duties. He is on his last election beat and is on hand to provide witty comments to anyone who will listen. He remarks that their work isn’t really a big deal since there is an election booth set up for only one person in Gir forest (It’s true). When they have set up the booth and people don’t turn up to vote, he, along with Aatma Singh, keeps trying to encourage Newton to abandon the process. Newton, however keeps repeating that they have to stay as long as polling is open. The time period for which polling is to be open is decided by the law. S. 56 of the Representation of People Act 1951 empowers the Election Commission to fix the hours for polling and this cannot be less than eight hours.

Another character is Malko (Anjali Patil), the booth level officer, who is a school teacher and is Adivasi belonging to the region. She provides a nuanced perspective on the reality of the voting process. She is an officer of the state, but also someone who has lived through the realities of Naxalism and how the state deals with it. There is a beautiful scene in which she finds Newton’s indignation at the things happening around him to be funny. She explains to him how this may be the first time he is seeing the relationship between the state and Adivasis, but she has been born and bred in it. Her main job is to make sure that the electoral rolls are in order, and she is appointed to do that under Section 13B of the Representation of People Act 1950.

Newton, Aatma Singh and Malko aren’t permanent employees of the election commission, so how can they be doing election work?

There is a specific section that allows for this. Section 159 of the Representation of People Act 1951 says that the staff of any local, state, or central authority can be made available for election work.

A promotional video for Newton.

A slightly sad and ironic scene is when Newton finally gets some people together (with some coercive help from the forces) and along with Malko helps them understand what he wants them to do, he is flummoxed when they tell him they have not heard of the candidates or the parties he has mentioned. They have absolutely no idea who to vote for and ask him for advice. He refuses, and once again Newton is correct in following the letter of the law. Section 129 of the Representation of People Act 1951 prohibits election officers from influencing voting in any way.

However, the law does have a provision for helping illiterate and/or infirm voters in recording their vote. The same is given in Rule 25 of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. As per this provision the officer is allowed to mark the ballot paper in accordance to the wishes of the elector in his presence.

The movie veers off its accuracy in two places. Voting is not compulsory in India. In the movie, the army personnel coerce people to vote, which is contrary to the position of law in India. It is not compulsory for any citizen to vote in India. In fact, this was expressly rejected by the constitution drafters since it would be practically difficult to implement.

In the second instance, the army personnel ask for people who have voter IDs. Newton makes it clear that only people who have voter IDs can be allowed to vote. This is not the position of the law. The election commission has made it clear that alternative photo based identification can be used to for exercising the right to vote. The right to vote is a right available to every citizen above 18 in India as guaranteed by Article 326 of the Constitution. Further, the right to vote is subject to certain qualifications as stipulated bySection 62 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

Newton’s pedantic adherence to the law is also showcased when his parents try to arrange his marriage. However, Newton discovers that the prospective bride is 16 years of age and reprimands his parents for choosing someone not legally eligible for marriage. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 makes it clear that a female below the age of 18 years is a minor. It is a crime for an adult male to marry a girl who is a minor and punishes anyone who helps in performing the child marriage in any way. So, Newton, along with his parents, as well as the girl’s parents, could have been in trouble for this, with a jail stint up to two years as per the law.

Newton is someone with whom idealists would identify. He is not disheartened by the illiteracy of the voters and their inability to participate in the elections. Till the end, he retains the hope that exercising their right to vote has the potential to bring about positive change in the lives of the electors. Aatma Singh is a cynic; he believes elections are a hollow, meaningless exercise that will change nothing, and this is reflected in his attitude throughout. However he is dutiful towards his nation, and this is reflected when he equates the weight of his gun with carrying the burden of the nation.

Newton isn’t a preachy film. It doesn’t tell you whose beliefs are correct. It’s a story that will hopefully help you reflect on what democracy may mean for different people, and for you.

If you want to know more about how the law deals with voting and elections, check out this simple guide.

Nyaaya is a legal-tech initiative explaining India’s laws. Ideated by Rohini Nilekani and created by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Sponsored Content 

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.