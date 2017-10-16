Shooting film songs

Picture the song: Tears in the rain in ‘Enge Enadhu Kavithai’ from ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’

AR Rahman’s song in Rajiv Menon’s ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’ is a moving ode to poetry and heartbreak.

by 
Kandukondain Kandukondain | V Creations

“Lightning, rain and storm... he should emerge from such a scene,” Meenakshi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) describes the man of her dreams a few minutes into Rajiv Menon’s Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000). And she gets just that in the film’s most melancholic track Enge Enadhu Kavithai. In the midst of a downpour, her lover emerges from a temple after being wed – but to another woman.

In Menon’s acclaimed version of Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility, Meenakshi and Sowmya (Tabu) are sisters whose descent into genteel poverty after they lose their family property tests their collective and individual resolve.

Meenakshi is far more free-spirited than her inhibited sister. Meenakshi quotes Tamil poet Subramania Bharati’s verses and fiercely speaks her mind, even if that means getting into trouble. When she is wooed by Srikanth (Abbas) in the middle of a storm earlier in the film, Meenakshi decides that the poetry-spouting man is the one. The two of them fall in love as a superb version of Bharati’s poem Suttum Vizhi Chuddar Than in Hariharan’s voice plays in the background. They converse mostly through the eminent poet’s verses until Srikanth leaves for Chennai, promising, but failing to, come back for her.

A better part of Enge Enadhu Kavithai takes place in a recording studio. Meenakshi’s lovely voice has finally led to a career in playback singing in Chennai. When she runs into Srikanth minutes before starting her recording, she realises that he is engaged to another woman. Meenakshi wipes off her tears and sings “Enge ennadhu kavidhai, kannavile ezhudhi maditha kavithai (Where is my poem, the poem I had written in my dreams). The lovely vocals are by Chitra, and the lyrics by Vairamuthu. Composed predominantly in the Sindhu Bhairavi raga, AR Rahman’s song blends the sounds of rain, the chorus in the studio, and the nadaswaram that is a reminder of Srikanth’s wedding.

As Meenakshi leaves the studio, she falls into an open manhole, devoured by the very rain that she once awaited. Family acquaintance Bala (Mammooty), who loves Meenakshi, is nearby and rescues her. One chapter ends and another one begins, which finally concludes well for Meenakshi.

Play
Enge Enadhu Kavithai, Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.