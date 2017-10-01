books to film

Books versus movie: Stephen Daldry’s ‘The Hours’ will only send you back to ‘Mrs Dalloway’

Stephen Daldry’s star-studded adaptation cannot match up to the complexity of Virginia Woolf’s novel.

by 
Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf in The Hours | Paramount Pictures

Michael Cunningham’s best-selling novel The Hours won him a Pulitzer prize in 1998 and inspired director Stephen Daldry’s multiple award-winning film of the same name in 2002. Cunningham’s story concerns three women who step out individually on a June morning in 1923, 1941 and 2001 and experience through different circumstances what it is to “look life in the face”. The Hours is a tribute to stream of consciousness feminist icon Virginia Woolf and her slim, watertight novel Mrs Dalloway.

Woolf’s truly brilliant narrative traces upper-class socialite Clarissa Dalloway’s choices or lack of them – in a single day. A plethora of Clarissa’s casual acquaintances, friends and lovers provides the socio-economic context and the hypocrisy of British society post World War I.

Unknown personally to Clarissa is the artist Septimus Warren-Smith, who has returned from the war distracted and delusional. The news of his suicide sends more than a ripple through the placid waters of Clarissa’s life and leaves her teetering at the edge of an existential crisis – something that had been eddying about her all through that fateful June day.

“A thing there was that mattered; a thing, wreathed about with chatter, defaced, obscured in her own life, let drop every day in corruption, lies, chatter.  This he had preserved.  Death was defiance.  Death was an attempt to communicate; people feeling the impossibility of reaching the centre which, mystically, evaded them; closeness drew apart; rapture faded, one was alone.  There was an embrace in death.

But this young man who had killed himself–had he plunged holding his treasure?  “If it were now to die, ‘twere now to be most happy,” she had said to herself once, coming down in white.”

— Mrs Dalloway, Virginia Woolf.

Woolf’s keen writing threads present occurrences with character introspections both casual and caustic. Readers must pursue characters in flux through warren after warren. This is fascinating, but there is truth in David Lodge’s comment, “We do not always think of eternity while serving potatoes; sometimes we just think of serving potatoes. Virginia Woolf’s characters never do.”

Cunningham’s style may be forged on Woolf’s anvil but, for better or for worse, it never makes the same demands on its reader.

“On the other side is London, and all London implies about freedom, about kisses, about the possibilities of art and the sly dark glitter of madness…death is the city below, which Mrs. Dalloway loves and fears and which she wants in some way to walk into so deeply she will never  find her way back again.”

— The Hours, Michael Cunningham.

There is also a deliberate interweaving that becomes annoying to keep up with. Meryl Streep, who plays a lead role in the film, is actually mentioned in the novel as a film celebrity. No less precious is the fact that Streep should be named Clarissa and half cruelly called Mrs Dalloway by her one-time lover. All this begs the question – would the story hold if Woolf, even in her body snatched form, had not been part of it?

Arguably, Cunningham’s story is an all girls’ affair. Women are resuscitated only by each other – emotionally, intellectually and physically. Men appear inept and must somehow be speedily dispatched. This is particularly disappointing for a film with such competent male talent.

Play
The Hours (2002).

Stephen Dillane plays Leonard Woolf, a stern yet deeply concerned caregiver trying desperately to keep up with the fits, moods and suicidal attempts of his wife Virginia (Nicole Kidman). Although not part of Cunningham’s story, David Hare’s screenplay includes a scene on Richmond railway station after Virginia has made an escape from the Woolf home. That well-appointed mansion serves only as a “suffocating anaesthetic” and she yearns for the “jolt” of London. Offset against Kidman’s most vocal and vein-swelling moment (one almost expects her absurdly prosthetic nose to fall off) is Dillane’s superbly understated and unfortunately underrated performance as the exasperated and finally exhausted husband.

John C Reilly plays Dan, the all-American soldier back from the war. Besotted with his wife Laura (Julianne Moore) and an affectionate father to their son, Richie, Dan is a comfy meal ticket, completely unaware that Laura is champing at the bit. Reilly is cast in an appearance more than a performance and is simply shortchanged.

The ballyhoo is provided by Richard the boo-hoo boy, played by Ed Harris. Abandoned by his mother, Richard has grown into a controversial writer who can’t get over any of his lovers, hears voices and now has AIDS. Harris is gone too soon.

The Hours is still a good enough watch, though, when seen for itself. In its free-the-world-of-men agenda, the stories of Virginia, Laura and Clarissa are visually and tonally reflective of each other. The film is handsome and through skillful editing and transitions, a viewer travels smoothly across cities and time. The evocative music of Philip Glass is something that no text can substitute.

But as Brenda R Silver, an English professor at Dartmouth and the author of Virginia Woolf Icon (University of Chicago, 1999), says, “If you want to read Virginia Woolf, then read Virginia Woolf.”

Play
The Hours (2002).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.