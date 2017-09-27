INTERVIEW

Raghu Dixit on ‘Chef’, his early struggles, performing at Glastonbury and meeting Robert Plant

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter has composed for Raja Menon’s ‘Chef’, which will be out on October 6.

by 
Raghu Dixit

Raghu Dixit doesn’t like to be told that he cannot do something. So when director Raja Menon said that he wanted only one composition from Dixit for his upcoming Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef, Dixit said that he would do the entire soundtrack or nothing. He did not want to get caught in the now-ubiquitous trend of multiple composers doing their bits for a soundtrack. “I asked him to give me the script and told him that I would do all the songs,” Dixit said. “If he liked them, he could keep them.” Dixit sent scratch recordings of all the songs to Menon and they were approved as a bunch.

Chef, an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood movie, is Dixit’s third complete soundtrack in Hindi. Best known for his vibrant folk rock songs that he performs with his band The Raghu Dixit Project, the musician has also been composing chart-busting music in Kannada films. Dixit’s first soundtrack was for the Kannada film Psycho (2008). But he doesn’t expect Mumbai to take note of the album’s success.

“I don’t blame people for thinking that I am only good in folk rock because they heard my music through my band and its songs, which I have been playing for 15 years,” Dixit said. “So the onus lies on me to show people that I am more than the folk music I do with my band. I can do pop, rock, EDM, heavy metal. I can do everything.”

Play
Shugal Laga Le, Chef (2017).

Dixit once had a plush job as a microbiologist in Belgium. He quit his job in 2000 and came back to India to try his luck as a musician. “I love it when I am pushed to the wall and am told I cannot do this,” he said. “That’s how I began making music too.”

But success and popularity eluded Dixit for a long time. “I approached different record labels, kept getting rejected for not being commercial enough, every few months, a new demo would be thrown out,” he said. In 2006, an executive at a major record label in Mumbai told him that he wasn’t good looking enough to be in a music video. After he walked out of the interview, he broke down.

“I thought I should quit music,” Dixit recalled. “Maybe, it was a stupid dream I was carrying in my head from listening to my friends and relatives telling me that I sing really well.”

Dixit was planning a return to his hometown Mysore when he got a call from his friend, filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh. Ghosh had got Dixit booked for a solo gig at the trendy Zenzi Bar in Bandra in Mumbai. This was planned by Dixit as his last performance in Mumbai. Then, something strange happened, which led to the title title track for Ghosh’s Quick Gun Murugun (2009).

Play
Murugan Superstar, Quick Gun Murugun (2009).

“At the venue, in the beginning, there were just four people and they were all my friends,” Dixit said. “By the end, there were 200. I had played every song I knew that night. As I was packing my guitar and proceeding to leave, someone tapped on my shoulder from behind. It was Vishal [Dadlani]. He told me very kind words about my music and asked me to come down to his studio the next day. He said, ‘Shekhar needs to hear this.’”

Keeping his Mysore plans on hold, Dixit went to Dadlani and his composing partner Shekhar Ravijani’s studio and began playing his songs. Both the composers were talking amongst themselves. “I wondered why they kept talking and not listening,” Dixit said. “Then in the middle of the third song, Vishal stopped me and said that they would like to sign me for an album for the record label they are launching.”

Antaragni – The Fire Within and its lead single, Hey Bhagwan, catapulted Dixit and his band to fame overnight. The lively music video for Hey Bhagwan introduced Dixit to pan-Indian viewers and listeners and his colourful and boisterous lungi-wearing rockstar image.

Play
Coke Studio version of Hey Bhagwan.

“People may not known me by my name, but they know that I am the guy who wears the lungi,” Dixit said. The lungi became part of his identity around 2004, much before The Raghu Dixit Project happened.

“I was thinking what I could wear on stage but everything had already been tried out,” he said. “At first, I wore long kurtas and pyjamas and sat like a Hindustani classical musician trying to make fusion. Then, I tried a short kurta and jeans, but Euphoria had already done that.”

Sitting at his home wearing a white lungi, it dawned upon him that he should try his domestic attire on stage as that represents him the best. “The white wrap-around dhoti represents me and where I come from – South India. You call it veshti in Tamil, pancha in Kannada and mundu in Malayalam. I made it colourful and bright as our music is happy folk music and it clicked,” he said.

While his debut album made him popular in Mumbai and beyond, Dixit kept scoring for Kannada films. The video for Ninga Poojege Bande Mahadeshwara from Psycho features Dixit in his trademark costume singing aloud amidst a crowd.

After Quick Gun Murugun, Dixit turned his attention to Nupur Asthana’s romantic comedy Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011) and Bewakoofiyan (2014). Chef happened when Menon heard his music thanks to his assistant director who was playing Dixit’s songs in his car.

Play
Ninga Poojege Bande Mahadeshwara, Psycho (2008).

Dixit has composed and sung songs in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil and Malayalam. He credits his upbringing to his versatility. “I am only good in Kannada which I speak every day,” he said. “I studied in an English medium school so that sorted my English. And since my parents wanted to ensure that I did not waste any time as a kid, they took me to Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha where I learned Hindi as a hobby. Doordarshan took care of the rest.”

His mother tongue is Tamil, which he regrets not having learnt, but he is making amends. “When I land in Chennai now, I fight with the auto drivers in Tamil, so I guess my Tamil is working,” he said. As for Malayalam and Telugu songs, he rewrites the lyrics in English or Kannada.

It has taken its time, but the decision to quit a steady job and jump into music full-time has really paid off. Raghu Dixit and his band have performed in several countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Russia. The Raghu Dixit Project performed for the Queen of England in 2012.

His band has also performed twice at the Glastonbury Festival, in 2011 and 2015. “Glastonbury is a dream for any musician,” Dixit said. “It’s the world’s biggest music festival with 300 different artists and bands performing on 20 different stages. The first time, we played on the John Peel Stage where all the next-big-thing artists and bands perform. The second time, we performed on the West Holts Stage, the second biggest stage in Glastonbury. Someday, we hope to perform on Glastonbury’s biggest stage, the Pyramid Stage.”

Play
Mysore Se Aayi by The Raghu Dixit Project at the 2011 Glastonbury Festival.

Dixit’s musical journey has often thrown up surprises along the way, but none so bizarre as the time he ran into Robert Plant, the legendary singer and songwriter of Led Zeppelin.

“My management booked me for this show called Later... With Jools Holland,” Dixit said. “They called me and asked me to come to London quickly where my band would have to perform for four minutes exactly. They also gave me the song to play: No Man Will Ever Love You Like I Do.” Dixit was initially reluctant, but gave in and flew with his band to London.

“When I reached the centre where the sound check was happening, I saw this man with long locks of hair and went, ‘Shit, oh my god, it’s Robert Plant,’” Dixit recalled. “Later, when I walked out of the green room, I bumped into him and I told him that he had no idea what a great moment it was for me to share the stage with him.”

Plant’s response stupefied Dixit. “He said that I have no idea what a big opportunity it is for him to be playing with me,” he said. “I asked why and he said that if he performs with me, my fans who had never heard of Robert Plant would know him too.”

Play
No Man Will Ever Love You Like I Do by The Raghu Dixit Project on Later... With Jools Holland.

The 42-year-old star’s music and gigs are known for their high-spirited nature, and that is not going to change any time soon. “I make sad music but that is for my consumption,” Dixit said. His rationale to keep himself and his band away from mellow songs is that people who deal with negativity and sadness all day should come to a Raghu Dixit concert to forget about their lives.

“People wake up, read newspapers, switch on to news channels, go to office, slog all day, come back, have domestic troubles with the spouse or family and then they come to my concert,” he said. “I want them to go back home with a positive frame of mind. Because problems will not disappear, but you should be able to face them with positivity.”

Dixit is working on multiple projects at present: five films in Kannada, a Telugu web series, a Telugu thriller, plans to release a new single with his band every two months, and two possible Hindi films. “Independent music will always stay in the shadow of film music as films are the source of music for 99.9% of Indians,” Dixit said. However, he pointed out, filmmakers are on the prowl for new sounds. “The freedom that I feel with my band is unparalleled,” he said. “But film music has that reach. Let’s see if I am smart enough to use Bollywood to get my indie music across.”

Play
Banjara, Chef (2017).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

Shutterstock

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.