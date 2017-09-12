Documentary channel

British documentary wants to ensure that the epic Battle of Saragarhi is not forgotten

‘Saragarhi: The True Story’, directed by Jay Singh-Sohal, marks the 120th anniversary of the frontier encounter.

by 
Saragarhi: The True Story|Dot Hyphen Productions

Kilometres away from the Golden Temple in Amritsar lies a lesser known site with immense significance in India’s colonial history: the Saragarhi Memorial Gurudwara.

The memorial pays homage to 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 Afghani tribesmen on September 12, 1897, in what came to be known as the Battle of Saragarhi. The soldiers, part of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the Bengal Infantry, valiantly defended the Saragarhi outpost in the hills of the North-West Frontier Province (now in Pakistan) despite being up against overwhelming numbers.

The British regime posthumously awarded the soldiers the Indian Order of Merit, the highest gallantry award at the time, equivalent to the Param Vir Chakra today. Over the decades, however, the battle became a blip in Britain’s colonial history. “Post independence, it’s always been a bit difficult for the British to look at these stories of heroism on the frontier,” writer and filmmaker Jay Singh-Sohal said. “You don’t want to be perceived as colonialist, jingoist or racist to modern audiences.”

The Birmingham resident has been attempting to correct this perception for years. In 2013, he released the book Saragarhi: The Forgotten Battle at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. His documentary Saragarhi: The True Story is being screened on September 12, the official Saragarhi Commemoration Day, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire in the United Kingdom. “I hope more Indians look upon the documentary and feel like if there’s something they’re interested in, do more research into our history and not take information for granted,” Singh-Sohal said. “It’s a shared history and heritage that we should be proud of.”

Filmed in India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, Saragarhi: The True Story includes nuggets from private archives, expert interviews, 3D mapping and re-enactments to chronicle the story behind the historic day 120 years ago.

“I was never completely satisfied with the answers I was getting about Saragarhi,” the 34-year-old writer and filmmaker said. “It’s surrounded by a lot of factual inaccuracies – like the UNESCO listing it among its epic battles, or that it received a standing ovation in the British parliament. I was miffed about these inaccuracies and lies. The more I delved into it, the more I thought it takes away from the story of the bravery and the valour to propagate these things.”

The documentary is a result of over seven years of research. It traces the back stories of two of the most important men involved in the battle – Lieutenant Colonel John Haughton, the commanding officer of the 36th regiment, and Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the soldiers. Singh-Sohal tracked down Haughton’s descendants and accessed their archives. He also filmed Haughton’s grave at a British cemetery in Peshawar.

“He was born in India to a frontier hero, spent most of his life here and died on the frontier while leading Sikh soldiers during the Tirah campaign,” said Singh-Sohal, who’s also a reservist in the British Territorial Army. “His story was important as he was a strong leader and devoted to his men,”

Real-time footage from the actual site reveals overgrown grass and scattered rocks. “Interestingly, the day the team went and filmed there, the Pakistan army was conducting operations against the Islamic State 40 kilometres north, in the Rajgal valley,” Singh-Sohal said. “It’s a dangerous border area, and getting to it involves a serious element of risk.”

The film also travels to Jhorran village, Ishar Singh’s birthplace near Jagraon in Punjab. A memorial in his name was erected in the village in 1997, as part of the centenary anniversary of the battle. Randeep Hooda will play Ishar Singh in one of two upcoming Bollywood biopics on the historic battle.

Jay Singh-Sohal.
Singh-Sohal found information on the incident even after his book’s release, such as the story of Teresa McGrath, a nurse who helped deliver Major Des Vouex’s wife’s baby when they were besieged at Fort Gulistan while also looking after wounded soldiers. Singh-Sohal also bought one of the antique rifles – the Martini Henry Mark IV – used by the defenders during the siege.

The documentary shows Singh-Sohal firing the single-shot rifle after learning its workings from members of the Victoria Military Society. “Firing it was a tremendous physical feat because it was a single cartridge-loading weapon and would heat up,” he said. “The soldiers would have to wait for it to cool it down and given their limited ammunition, consider each shot, make it count.”

Sponsored Content 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.