Detective series ‘Strike’, based on the JK Rowling novels, makes its mark

‘The Cuckoo’s Calling’ is a three-part series based on the murder mystery written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling|BBC

A good book doesn’t always make a great television show, but a good television show almost always has a good story to tell. Case in point: BBC One’s detective series Strike, which aired its first episode on August 10.

Adapted from the first of JK Rowling’s Strike Detective series, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, The Cuckoo’s Calling is a three-part series. And as anything else penned by Rowling, the series delivers something that is different from any other detective show on air at the moment.

At the centre of The Cuckoo’s Calling is Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke), the estranged son of rock star Jonny Rokeby and a groupie named Leda Strike, who died of a drug overdose when Cormoran was 20 years old. An ex-Special Investigation Branch investigator who served in Afghanistan, Strike now runs a detective agency, stalking cheating spouses for a little money. Soon enough, he is visited by a childhood acquaintance, John Bristow, the adoptive brother of supermodel Lula Landry, who was found lying in a pool of her blood on a snowy pavement outside her apartment.

The police and the media are quick to write off the incident as suicide, but the brother isn’t convinced. He employs Strike to prove that Lula was murdered, and after a quick round of interviews, research, and a barrage of inconsistent alibis from about half a dozen distinctive potential suspects, Strike is ready to look for the murderer.

Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling.

Strike is joined in this search by his assistant Robin Ellacott, played masterfully by Holliday Grainger. As she learns more about Strike’s family history and is introduced to the thrill of a chase and detection, Robin is smitten by her new occupation, turning down a more stable and traditional job for her position at Strike’s.

Detectives like Strike are hard to come by these days. He is an investigator from a time gone by. He prefers to walk, talk, and reconstruct instead of creating mind palaces and arriving on the scene with a slew of gadgets up his sleeve. Strike is gruff and wears the same old big overcoat on top of his shirts he dishes out of his duffle bag in his Soho office, where he has been living since his breakup. Thriving on beer and pizzas as he watches the telly at night, Strike is a rarity on today’s TV, where the good guy invariably comes with a shade of grey. His complications are a consequence of his life and not a product of arrogance or pent-up rage. He is unkempt, unorganised, limps on a prosthetic leg, bleeds when he gets into a fight, actually cares about his sister, and drinks himself into a stupor when he finds that his on-and-off socialite ex-girlfriend is engaged to someone else.

Compared to the book series, Robin has a smaller role in the three-episode installment, but Grainger shines in the limited airtime, setting the stage up for the sequels to follow. Her burgeoning kinship with Strike is at the centre of the plot, as much as the murder of Lula Landry. While the Strike novels are a crime series, the books are never too far from such topical themes as relationships, class, and personal identity – just like while the Harry Potter series is about a boy wizard, the books are brimming with lessons on friendship, loyalty, goodness, courage and love.

There is something retro and old-worldly about the characters and the show, which offers a refreshing change of pace from the usual dark, brutal and twist-obsessed mystery series.

The show tries to repackage a 450-page murder mystery, full of different characters and back stories into three one-hour episodes – and does so to a good degree of success. For those who have read the book, the missing parts can be found in the rest of the series, when Strike returns with the adaptation of the second book, The Silkworm.

Strike: The Silkworm.
Sponsored Content 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.