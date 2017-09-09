TV shows

Two words for talent show ‘Om Shanti Om’ judged by Baba Ramdev: ‘Bhajan cool’

There is ‘no elimination, only elevation’ on Pankaj Narayan’s show on Star Bharat.

by 
Om Shanti Om|Star Bharat

It was waiting to happen: a musical talent show based on bhajans and devotional songs on a prime time channel with religious leader and serial entrepreneur Baba Ramdev as the main judge.

Star Bharat, the new name for the channel Life OK, has started airing Om Shanti Om, which gives the reality television show format a religious tinge. Composer Shekhar Ravjiani, singer Kanika Kapoor and actor Sonakshi Sinha, called “guru cools”, and Baba Ramdev, termed the “maha judge”, supervise the efforts of 14 contestants on Om Shanti Om every weekend. The idea of creating a show that scopes out the achievements of bhajan singers has been brewing for four years, creator and producer Pankaj Narayan said. Among the milestones crossed thus far: a rap version of a bhajan by Baadshah, a Ganesh aarti by Ranveer Singh, and a dance performance of the dashavatar by Sonakshi Sinha. The show has made place for sufi songs and extends the definition of devotion to patriotic tracks.

Apart from working in television and advertising, Narayan has directed the feature film Chal Guru Ho Jaa Shuru (2015), featuring Hemant Pandey, Chandrachur Singh and Sanjay Mishra. He is a Baba Ramdev follower, and hopes to successfully sell the idea that “you can dance to bhajans” too.

What is the story behind ‘Om Shanti Om’?
When I used to watch reality music shows and I found eight-year-olds singing such songs as Badan Pe Sitaren Lapete Hue, I felt that unlike film songs, spiritual and devotional songs can actually be sung by all age groups. In fact, the songs that are most heard and sung in India are devotional songs.

However, the genre has not received the big platform that it deserves. Bhajan singers have not been able to become celebrities. Take a singer like Sonu Nigam. He began his career singing at jagrans. However, he became famous only when he entered Bollywood. So the primary objective is to give devotional songs a platform as big as other reality music shows.

There is a song I like a lot – Chanda Re Chanda Re sung by Hariharan. It’s beautiful, but it is a song that we perhaps listen to once in a while. But the same Hariharan has sung the Hanuman Chalisa that lakhs and crores of people listen to every day. This is a country where bhajans are sung and listened to a lot, but they have not got the support of good music.

The other objective was the propagation of culture. Parents of children who auditioned told me that their children learnt bhajans only so that they could participate in our show. Until our auditions, they did not even know these songs. That encouraged me even more. Through a show like this, I could tell youngsters that our culture and their trends can be friends. I wanted to show that culture can be stylish too. You may have noticed the promos we ran for the show: Puja ke saath pop hoga aur shraddha ke saath rock hoga (Pop music with worship and rock music with devotion). We want to make bhajans and devotional songs cool enough for today’s generation – to reinvent bhajans in the vocabulary and style of today’s music.

Play
Om Shanti Om (2017).

Once the concept was in place, how did you fix the format?
We are singing god’s songs, so I decided that there will be no elimination, only elevation. We will have what we call the Top Tentastic, which comprises the top 10 contestants. But we will not show anyone losing.

So far, in all reality music shows, the search is for an ideal. And generally, that ideal singer will finally find a place in Bollywood. The focus is always about making a person’s career. Here, we are interested in creating icons. For instance, there is a contestant who is a devotee of Hanuman. His end goal is to sing songs for Hanuman. Then there is Zaid Ali, whose goal is to sing in praise of the country.

Don’t all reality shows aim to create icons?
There is a difference between voices and icons. Bhajan singers Anup Jalota and Shraddha Sinha have not sung for any popular Bollywood actor. They are icons, not just voices, who are heard by millions of people. Each genre of bhajan singing has an icon associated with it – Jalota for bhajans or Narendra Chanchal for jagrata. That’s what we want to create in this show. The goal is to create a generation of cool and trendy singers for devotional songs.

What is your definition of ‘cool’?
For every generation, something becomes outdated and something else becomes cool. The question is when you are communicating with the next generation, how do you represent or introduce aspects that appear old or outdated to them? That’s why we have the tagline “Shraddha vahi andaz naya.” Why will a 13-year-old boy listen to a Meera bhajan? It is a song that his grandfather listens to. But when the grandfather comes dressed in shorts, holds a guitar and sings the same song, the boy feels he is cool. The cool quotient fixes the generation gap. Why can’t we make our culture cool?

Pankaj Narayan, creator of Om Shanti Om.
Pankaj Narayan, creator of Om Shanti Om.

How did you choose the judges?
All the judges are there because they deserve to be there. Shekhar Ravjiani is an artist who can make devotional music contemporary. Kanika Kapoor has sung with Anup Jalota. She has popularised and modernised bhajans for audiences abroad too. Sonakshi Sinha has explained her connections with spirituality in one of the episodes: Shatrughan is her father’s name. His three brothers are Ram, Bharat and Lakhan. Her brothers are Lav and Kush. Her house is named Ramayan. She has studied in an Arya Samaj school and speaks Hindi well.

How did Ramdev get associated with the show?
I have been associated with him for years. Being one among his karmyogis, I respect him a lot. He is a man who made yoga and Ayurveda popular. Since our goal is to make bhajans contemporary, I thought he would fit the show well.

Is Ramdev’s company Patanjali also sponsoring the show?
Sponsorship is not my call. It is the channel’s prerogative. As the producer, I went to Star Bharat and told them that I have a concept in mind and I would like Ramdev to be a part of it.

Is there an effort to ensure that all religions are represented?
We are going to release episodes in tune with the upcoming festivals. So, you will see episodes about Dussehra and Diwali. Now, the trending god is Ganesh.

You’ll hear songs of every religion on this show. That said, I don’t think that we will include every religion just for the sake of political correctness. We need to take into consideration what our audience wants.

What does your audience prefer?
Our audience is Bharat. We are not pushing any agenda. We do not prefer a particular religion over another. We want to focus only on the popular songs as of now, whichever religion they may be from. But if there are four Hindu Bhakti songs and two songs from Islam, we are not going to obsess about equal representation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.