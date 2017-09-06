INTERVIEW

Interview: Filmmaker Amit Masurkar speaks on ‘Newton’, his black comedy set in Chhatisgarh

The 36-year-old writer-director’s second film, following ‘Sulemani Keeda’, will be released on September 22.

by 
Rajkummar Rao in 'Newton' | Drishyam Films

While editing his slacker-comedy debut feature, Sulemani Keeda (2013), writer-director Amit Masurkar already had the idea for his next project. He was idling away time on his computer and the word “elections” caught his eye. Even though producers were asking for a repeat of his debut film, Masurkar had set his sights on his next project, a film that would explore themes such as “democracy, identity and duty”.

One thing led to another and four years later, the 36-year-old is gearing up for the Indian release of his second project, Newton, which had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival in February, where it won the International Federation of Art Cinemas award.

The September 22-release which has Rajkummar Rao in the lead as the eponymous character, an election official on duty in the jungles of Chhatisgarh, is far away from the comfortable environs of Mumbai’s Versova suburb, the location for Masurkar’s debut feature. Co-written with recurring collaborator Mayank Tewari, Newton, which was shot entirely on location, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav.

What is Newton about?
The film is set on the day of the elections from the point of view of a duty-bound election official. Newton is a government servant whose job it is to conduct free and fair elections in the middle of the jungle in a Maoist-influenced area.

Play

What inspired you about the subject matter?
I have always been interested in politics and history. The gap between the ideals of democracy and the way it is practiced is huge and we’re all aware of it. One afternoon, I was randomly typing words on a blank computer screen and wrote down words like constitution, election, electronic voting machine. I suppose that started this journey.

What interests you about a character like Newton?
Newton is quirky, because he has tunnel vision when it comes to doing his duty. You read about these characters in the news, officers who keep getting transferred for being upright. I find these characters interesting because they behave differently from the rest of us

Would you say this is a leap forward from your micro-budget debut Sulemani Keeda? Did you prepare differently in terms of working with a larger crew or directing established actors?
With Sulemani Keeda, I had to work backwards. I wanted to make a film so I had to see what was available to me and then weave a story around it. With Newton, the idea came first. It wasn’t about fitting into a budget or a genre. So the process of working on this film was different.

With respect to the challenges of physically putting together this film, one just needs to be patient and plan well. For that I had great actors and a very able crew.

My biggest challenge was to represent the people and politics correctly, and to get the facts right. Through out the shoot, I would spend the evenings in intense discussions with my co-writer [Mayank Tewari] and cinematographer [Swapnil Sonawane] examining whether we were on the right track.

What kind of research did you undertake?
There aren’t too many books on this topic but one of the first documents I read was a 2008 Planning Commission report on Left Wing Extremism which had authors like Ajit Doval and Bela Bhatia. They seem to have understood the problem correctly. I read Nandini Sundar’s Subalterns And Sovereigns: An Anthropological History Of Bastar, 1854-1996, which helped me understand the history and culture of the region. Rahul Pandita’s Hello, Bastar: The Untold Story Of India’s Maoist Movement was the first book I read on the subject. Javed Iqbal, who had widely reported in that area, helped out with his resources. There were others like Ilina Sen and local journalist Mangal Kunjam who helped us. The latter is also starring in the film.

But our research wasn’t limited to reading and meeting people in Delhi. We spent time in Chhattisgarh meeting all kinds of people: police officers, surrendered Maoists, civil servants, paramilitary, local residents and election officials. On set, we had a para-military consultant and a local language consultant.

Why did you choose to film on location?
The film is set in Chhattisgarh, and we wanted to get the flavour right, everything from Gondi and Chattisgarhi actors, dialects, to the topography of the area which is very unique.

Were there any security concerns?
Before we went there, we were warned by several people not to venture into southern Chhattisgarh. But both – the government and the Maoists never bothered us, as they saw us as a harmless Bollywood film crew

Rajkummar Rao in Newton. Credit: Drishyam Films.
Rajkummar Rao in Newton. Credit: Drishyam Films.

You have cited Werner Herzog’s Aguirre: The Wrath of God as an influence.
I saw the film for the first time in 2005 in Max Mueller Bhavan and have seen it several times since then. I have always wanted to shoot in the jungle ever since. Aguirre is about power and greed going wild in the deepest of jungles, Newton is about bringing Western civilisation’s loftiest idea, democracy, into the jungle

Since your film deals with political issues, were you worried about running into problems with the censor board?
Not really and we have received a U/A certificate with no cuts. It’s an entertaining film about a situation we don’t get to watch on screen. We have treated this with a humanist approach. And despite this if somebody gets offended, it’s their problem.

Is it difficult to find an audience for a film like this? Are they appreciated more abroad or on the festival circuit?
I think there is a big audience in India for all kinds of films. Lack of awareness is a major reason why we miss a lot of good films. The presenters, Aanand L Rai and Eros, are making sure that Newton reaches its audience.

What exactly is the nature of your collaboration with Aanand L Rai?
He’s the presenter, which means that in collaboration with Eros, he is investing in the release of the film. Earlier we were going to release it on 150 screens but now with his help, it’ll be a bigger release.

After Sulemani Keeda, you are making a full-fledged Bollywood venture with established actors. Is there a feeling that you have arrived?
The idea is to enjoy the journey. I’m now working on making the next film.

Amit Masurkar.
Amit Masurkar.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten ways to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Available from Sept. 10

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. And if you sign up immediately, you can get all of Hotstar’s Premium content at just INR 999 for a period of nine months. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.