Documentary channel

In documentary ‘Scratches on Stone’, erasure and remembrance of Nagaland’s history

‘Scratches on Stone’ will be screened at the PSBT Open Frame festival in Delhi this year.

by 
Scratches on Stone | Public Service Broadcasting Trust

“Memory is an unstable entity, a constant work in progress. At times, it can be articulated. At others, it is an illegible, undefined form… a scratch,” said Amit Mahanti, the director of Scratches on Stone, a documentary that looks at the history behind the formation of Nagaland. The film will be screened at the Public Service Broadcasting Trust’s Open Frame film festival in Delhi on September 17.

The title refers to scratches made on the stones of the village Longkhum by early Naga people with their spears. These stones are considered as protective totems for the village by the locals. Mahanti considers the omnipresence of stones in the Naga landscapes as markers that activate memories of resistance and resilience. And while memories may be in a constant state of metamorphosis, the permanence of these stones reflect the permanence of memories “in the face of a transient history that often tends to define itself in broad strokes”.

The history that Mahanti refers to is the decades-long conflict between Naga insurgent groups and the Indian state. After independence, Naga tribes assembled under the Naga National Council led by Phizo demanded for their right to self-determination. The movement led to violent altercations in Assam, following which the Indian Army was sent there in 1955 to control the situation. One man in the film recalls the time the army set fire to the granaries of Longkhum and the locals witnessed the flames that continued for months from their hideouts in the forests.

Violence continued even after the state of Nagaland was formed. Scratches on Stone looks at how these conflicts left a mark on the state’s present-day landscape.

Play
Scratches on Stone.

Mahanti’s friend and photographer Zubeni Lotha was documenting Nagaland, trying to make sense of the place today in relation to its past. Lotha is present throughout Scratches on Stone and it is through her eyes that a lot of the story is told in the film.

“My parents would always ask us to not go out beyond a certain hour and sometimes, the gates would close at 3’o clock in the afternoon,” Lotha reminisces in the film about her childhood at the height of the insurgency. Her attempts to photographically document Nagaland is also a reaction to Austrian ethnologist Christoph von Furer-Haimendorf’s work, which includes some of the earliest anthropological photographs of Naga tribes. Mahanti’s film bridges the Nagaland from Haimendorf’s images with the contemporary reality of the state that Lotha wants to document.

The Shillong-born filmmaker became engaged with Naga history when he was filming the documentary Every Time You Tell A Story during 2012 and 2013. Co-directed with Ruchika Negi, that film delved into the history of the Ao Tsungkoteptsu shawl, a reward among Naga tribes for headhunting. “The attempt in that film was to look at the shawl, not as a symbol of violence, but more as a cultural symbol with its own codes, its own knowledge system, which had been transmitted orally down the ages,” Mahanti said. Working on Every Time You Tell A Story made Mahanti wonder about the larger history of Nagaland that formed the backdrop to the story of the shawl.

Play
Every Time You Tell A Story.

A definitive scene in Scratches on Stone shows four women sitting around their harvest in a domestic setting. The scene abruptly cuts away to a long shot of the women alongside a uniformed soldier. Soon an army truck passes by them. Mahanti called it a situation “that just happened, like we say in documentary parlance”. However, the sequence, although it might give the impression of a simple binary of an all-powerful military state and victimised people, was not included for this reason, Mahanti asserted. “Rather it was an attempt to direct attention towards the fact of the state or the military permeating into the everyday lives of people and the landscape, historically and in the present,” he said.

Early on in the film, in a sequence shot in Nagaland’s largest city Dimapur, a bunch of youngsters wearing trendy clothes, a far cry from the traditional costumes worn by Naga people in Haimendorf’s photos, are seen loitering about on the street and clicking selfies. What does the current generation feel about Nagaland’s violent history? Contrary to the filmmaker’s expectations, Naga youngsters yearn for normalcy more than anything else, he said.

“I expected all fire and brimstone in terms of loyalty towards the Naga freedom movement or antipathy towards the Indian state,” Mahanti said. Naga youngsters wanted jobs or the freedom to do business without being targetted for extortion by insurgent groups.

But the tales of violence that have been carried across generations will not disappear easily. “There is still a sense of anger that young people carry, subconsciously,” Mahanti said. After all, nothing is as final and absolute as the permanency of scratches on stone.

Scratches on Stone.
Scratches on Stone.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From Indian pizzas in San Francisco to bhangra competitions in Boston

A guide to the Indian heart of these American cities.

By Jared Erondu via Unsplash

The United States of America has for long been more than a tourist destination for Indians. With Indians making up the second largest immigrant group in the USA, North American cities have a lot to offer to the travel weary Indian tourist. There are umpteen reasons for an Indian to visit vibrant education and cultural hubs like Boston and San Francisco. But if you don’t have a well-adjusted cousin to guide you through the well-kept Indian secrets, this guide to the Indian heart of Boston and San Francisco should suffice for when you crave your fix.

Boston

If you aren’t easily spooked, Boston is the best place to be at in October due to its proximity to Salem. You can visit the Salem Witch Village to learn about present-day wiccans and authentic witchcraft, or attend séances and Halloween parades with ghosts, ghouls and other frightening creatures giving you a true glimpse of America during Halloween. But the macabre spirit soon gives way to a dazzling array of Christmas lighting for the next two months. The famed big Christmas trees are accompanied by festive celebrations and traditions. Don’t miss The Nutcracker, the sugar-laced Christmas adventure.

While it upholds its traditions, Boston is a highly inclusive and experimental university town. It welcomes scores of Indian students every year. Its inclusiveness can be gauged from the fact that Berklee College of Music released a well-received cover of AR Rahman’s Jiya Jale. The group, called the Berklee Indian Ensemble, creates compositions inspired by Indian musical styles like the Carnatic thillana and qawwali.

Boston’s Bollywood craze is quite widespread beyond the campuses too. Apple Cinemas in Cambridge and Regal Fenway Cinemas in Fenway can be your weekly fix as they screen all the major upcoming Bollywood movies. Boston tends to be the fighting ground for South Asian Showdowns in which teams from all over the North-Eastern coast gather for Bollywood-themed dance offs. The Bhangra competitions, especially, are held with the same energy and vigour as back home and are open to locals and tourists alike. If nothing else, there are always Bollywood flash mob projects you can take part in to feel proudly desi in a foreign land.

While travellers love to experiment with food, most Indian travellers will agree that they need their spice fix in the middle of any foreign trip. In that respect, Boston has enough to satisfy cravings for Indian food. North Indian cuisine is popular and widely available, but delicious South Indian fare can also be found at Udupi Bhavan. At Punjab Palace, you can dig into a typical North Indian meal while catching a Bollywood flick on one of their TVs. Head to Barbecue International for cross-continental fusion experiments, like fire-roasted Punjabi-style wings with mint and chilli sauce.

Boston is prominent on the radar of Indian parents scouting for universities abroad and the admission season especially sees a lot of prospective students and parents looking for campus tours and visits. To plan your visit, click here.

San Francisco

San Francisco is an art lover’s delight. The admission-free Trolley Dances, performed in October, focus on engaging with the communities via site-specific choreographies that reflect the city’s cultural diversity. Literature lovers can experience a Dickensian Christmas and a Victorian holiday party at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, a month-long gala affair starting in November.

As an Indian, you’ll be spoilt for choice in San Francisco, especially with regards to food. San Francisco’s sizeable Indian population, for example, has several aces hidden up its sleeve. Take this video by Eater, which claims that the ‘Indian’ pizza at Zante’s Restaurant is the city’s best kept secret that needs outing. Desi citizens of San Francisco are big on culinary innovation, as is evident from the popularity of the food truck Curry Up Now. With a vibrant menu featuring Itsy Bitsy Naan Bits and Bunty Burrito and more, it’s not hard to see why it is a favourite among locals. Sunnyvale, with its large concentration of Indians also has quirky food on offer. If you wish to sample Veer Zaara Pizza, Dabangg Pizza or Agneepath Pizza, head to Tasty Subs & Pizza.

There are several Indian temples in Sunnyvale, Fremont and San Jose that also act as effective community spaces for gatherings. Apart from cultural events, they even hold free-for-all feasts that you can attend. A little-known haven of peace is the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Their Anjaneya World Cafe serves delicious mango lassi; the beverage is a big hit among the local population.

If you’re looking for an Indian movie fix during your travels, the San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival’s theme this year is Bollywood and Beyond. Indian film enthusiasts are in for a treat with indie projects, art-house classics, documentaries and other notable films from the subcontinent being screened.

San Francisco’s autumn has been described as ‘Indian summer’ by the locals and is another good season to consider while planning a trip. The weather lends more vigour to an already vibrant cultural scene. To plan your trip, click here.

An Indian traveller is indeed spoilt for choice in Boston and San Francisco as an Indian fix is usually available just around the corner. Offering connectivity to both these cities, Lufthansa too provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its India-bound flights and flights departing from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.