film festivals

National Film Development Corporation takes charge of the International Film Festival of India

The Information and Broadcasting ministry transferred the responsibility of organising all film related events from the Directorate of Film Festival to NFDC.

by 

The International Film Festival of India will now be hosted by the National Film Development Corporation, reported Hindustan Times. The Information and Broadcasting ministry has transferred the responsibility from the Directorate of Film Festivals in a move that is considered unexpected, the newspaper added.

“NFDC will have a free hand to chart out the plan for the film festival, spread over nine days,” said the report. “It will sign a memorandum of understanding with the ministry to frame the contours of the new engagement.”

Until now, the Directorate of Film Festivals was in-charge of organising all the film related events including IFFI in Goa.

“There were too many complaints and glitches during the past few editions of IFFI,” an official told the newspaper. “Complaints ranged from logistical problems to selection of films. But NFDC has barely two months to go, so we will have to see how the changes augur for the festival.”

The events organised by the NFDC in the recent past include Ek Nayi Subah, the current government’s second- year anniversary celebrations and Modifest, an event to mark Narendra Modi’s third year as prime minister.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.