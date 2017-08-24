National Film Development Corporation takes charge of the International Film Festival of India

The International Film Festival of India will now be hosted by the National Film Development Corporation, reported Hindustan Times. The Information and Broadcasting ministry has transferred the responsibility from the Directorate of Film Festivals in a move that is considered unexpected, the newspaper added.

“NFDC will have a free hand to chart out the plan for the film festival, spread over nine days,” said the report. “It will sign a memorandum of understanding with the ministry to frame the contours of the new engagement.”

Until now, the Directorate of Film Festivals was in-charge of organising all the film related events including IFFI in Goa.

“There were too many complaints and glitches during the past few editions of IFFI,” an official told the newspaper. “Complaints ranged from logistical problems to selection of films. But NFDC has barely two months to go, so we will have to see how the changes augur for the festival.”

The events organised by the NFDC in the recent past include Ek Nayi Subah, the current government’s second- year anniversary celebrations and Modifest, an event to mark Narendra Modi’s third year as prime minister.