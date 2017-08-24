Women’s organisations demand a ban on Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’

Women’s organisations AP Mahila Samakhya and the AP Mahila Congress have demanded a ban on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy according to a report in The Hindu.

Vanga’s film starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini traces the life of a man after a difficult break up. The film was cleared by the Censor Board with an ‘A’ certificate and was released on August 25. “The movie encourages drugs and such films will only cause harm to society,” said AP Mahila Congress president Padmasri Sunkara to the newspaper. Representatives of many organisations including the AIDWA staged protests against the film at a theatre in Vijayawada.

P Durga Bhavani, the APMS president and National Federation of Indian Women was also of the opinion that the film promoted “dating culture” among college students and found its content to be objectionable. On Thursday, the YSR Congress Party had lodged a complaint with the police in Vijayawada, demanding the removal of the film from the screens.

This also comes on the heels of a plagiarism charge against the film. Telangana-based filmmaker D Nagaraju levelled charges of plagiarism against the makers of the film, demanding its immediate ban and a compensation of Rs 2 crore. The film was also reviled when posters of its actors kissing were released as part of the promotion.