American vaudeville ‘The Three Stooges’ to be adapted for Indian TV

The three stooges, Moe, Larry and Curly will bring their brand of vaudeville and slapstick comedy to India. The immensely popular American franchise is set to be adapted for Indian television with the working title Three Stooges Bole Toh Hungama Ho Gaya, reported Variety.

The show will be developed by Pratik Vijay Galani of Galani Entertainments, in collaboration with the American company C3 Entertainment, which holds the licensing, production and distribution rights to The Three Stooges franchise. “Larry, Moe and Curly are face-slapping and eye-poking their way to India,” Galani told the Mumbai Mirror tabloid. “While the American hallmark is physical farce and slapstick, for us Indians the most appealing factor is the universal appeal of ‘boys’ comedy’. We’ll be placing the three dudes in malls, markets, hospitals etc...the show, besides Hindi, will also feature puns in different languages.” Galani said the casting for the show was still underway.

The stooges Moe Howard and Larry Fine featured in 190 short films between 1934 and 1958, which were later aired on TV once syndication began in America. The third stooge varied over the years, but Curly Howard featured in the highest number of episodes, followed by Shemp Howard.

The hit franchise is also looking at another Hollywood adaptation, The Three Little Stooges, starring Sean Hayes, Chris Diamontopoulos and Will Sasso, which will be released in 2018. A prequel with the same cast was released back in 2012 titled The Three Stooges Movie. “This is the perfect time to extend ‘The Three Stooges’ franchise in India to the 1.3 billion population,” said Earl Benjamin, president of C3 Entertainment to Variety.