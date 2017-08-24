Remixed version of ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’ axed from ‘Baadshaho’ after court order

Milan Luthria’s Emergency-era heist thriller will not be able to use a remixed version of Keh Doon Tumhe from Deewar (1975), according to Monday’s order by the Bombay High Court, Mid-Day reported. The remixed track Socha Hai features Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. The September 1 release also stars Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jamwal, Sanjay Mishra and Ileana D’Cruz, all of whom are chasing a truck of gold.

Rajiv Rai, whose Trimurti Films owns the rights to the song, won the case against producer Bhushan Kumar’s music company T Series. The case went to court after Kumar appealed against a decision by Justice KR Shriram restraining the film’s release if the song was used.

“When you make a song, you sometimes give the remix rights to the music company. But, in this case, we had not given the rights to Polydor,” Rai told Mid-Day. “So when T-Series took the remix rights from Universal, the company told them categorically that if Trimurti Films sues them, they will have to fight it out. It’s not just a fight for me, but for all producers in Bollywood.”

Kumar responded: “We’ve always bought recreation rights from the respective music companies. This is the first time that the rights were fractured. We have dropped the song from the movie and pulled it down from all networks.”