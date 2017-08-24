Broadcasting council pulls the plug on controversial TV show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’

The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council has asked Sony’s controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki to go off air. The daily show aired its last episode on Friday. A Sony spokesperson confirmed to Scroll.in that the show has gone off air as of Friday. While Monday’s episode was not aired on television, it has been uploaded on YouTube.

Play Pehredaar Piya Ki.

“It was really a shocking news for the makers and channel when BCCC sent a notice saying that the show will have to end,” a source told the Indian Express newspaper. “They had no option but to follow the orders of the ministry.”

The television show has been plagued with controversy throughout its run. Earlier, the BCCC had asked Sony to shift the show to a 10pm slot, after which the producers had also announced that the series would take a 10-year leap. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani had written to the broadcasting council to take action against Pehredaar Piya Ki after a Change.org petition demanding its cancellation received 1,30,000 signatures.

At a press conference in Mumbai, the show’s co-producer and creator, Shashi Mittal said “We haven’t portrayed anything uncomfortable in the show and do not promote child marriage.” In a previous interview with Scroll.in, Mittal had said that the series did not promote child marriage but was about a “rare bonding”.