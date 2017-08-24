Opening this week

‘Baadshaho’ film review: A jaded attempt that doesn’t even try to capture the Emergency era

Milan Luthria’s action thriller revolves around a gold heist.

by 
Baadshaho |T Series

It is debatable if it is a mere co-incidence that within a month two films highlighting the atrocities inflicted on people during the emergency era got released. While Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar is said to have been one of the main reasons for toppling of Pehlaj Nihalani’s sarkar at the Censor Board, it remains to be seen what Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho manages to spring on us.

Baadshaho’s story follows the adventures of four trusted loyalists of the princess of Jodhpur, Rani Gitanjali (Illeana D’cruz). Spurned by Gitanjali, politician Sanjeev (played by Priyanshu Chatterjee and quite obviously modelled after Sanjay Gandhi) gets back by taking away all her hidden ancestral jewellery by organising a police raid. Geetanjali convinces Bhuvan (Ajay Devgn), her former bodyguard and current paramour, to intercept the truck carrying the jewellery to Delhi and return it back to her. Bhuvan forms a team of three – Tikla (Sanjay Mishra), Dalia (Emraan Hashmi) and Sanjana (Esha Gupta) – to help him carry out the heist. He, however, has a tough opponent in the form of an army man, Seher (Vidyut Jamwal).

Baadshaho could have been set in any time period. It actually doesn’t matter. But the film seems to think making its characters wear bell bottoms is enough to convey the period it seeks to portray. This half-hearted attempt of a movie only once in a while seems to suddenly remember that it is supposed to be set bang in the middle of the Emergency era, so a stray shot or two about poor people suffering or being put into jails are randomly interposed, before it is conveniently forgotten again.

The film’s dialogues range from cheesy to corny to outright cringeworthy (written by Rajat Arora). Its background music follows its own beat, unmindful of what’s happening in the foreground. Actors seem to be falling all over each other to make it all believable but failing miserably. But the main culprit is the execution that is so jaded and predictable that even if you dozed off and woke up after an hour, you would know exactly what’s happening on the screen.

Ajay Devgn as the dare devil Bhuvan is sincere but looks tired. Probably the exhaustion comes from having to spout dialogues such as, “chaar din ki zindagi hai aur yeh chautha din hai” or “Aapka sone ka carat mere character nahi badlega”, or the most precious of them all, “Woh army hai toh hum haraami hain” – and that too in a bad Rajasthani accent. Illeana tries hard but doesn’t manage to look or behave her part. Only her trying hard shows. Emraan Hashmi sleep walks through the film, as his badly-written character is only defined by a bad dress sense and a few fake tattoos. Esha Gupta is obviously employed for ornamental purposes. Vidyut Jamwal in one chase sequence shows us that he deserves much more than what gets offered to him.

And, of course, there is the mandatory item number by Sunny Leone who, sitting in a vat full of water, is made to lip sync a song with lyrics that say “Sharam tujhe kyun hai aati…yahaan toh sab hai naughty”.

Bhuvan reminds us again and again about chaar din ki zindagi. Take his advice. Life is too short to waste almost three hours on this film.

Play
Baadshaho (2017).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.