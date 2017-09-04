Shooting film songs

Picture the song: Rishi Kapoor’s heavenly footwork in ‘Om Shanti Om’

The dance number from Subhash Ghai’s ‘Karz’ features the Bollywood star at his foot-tapping best.

by 
Karz|Mukta Arts

Rishi Kapoor didn’t make much of the song Om Shanti Om from Karz (1980) when he first heard what was to become one of Hindi cinema’s enduring hits.

Kapoor writes in his memoir Khullam Khulla, “However, I must admit that I was often hopelessly wrong in my initial reactions to some of these chartbusters. I remember Boney Kapoor coming to meet me, brimming with excitement, with a recording of ‘Om shanti om’ in Karz. The composers Laxmikant–Pyarelal and director Subhash Ghai, obviously ecstatic with the results, had sent him to Panchgani where I was shooting. I gave Boney an earful, saying what a lousy number it was and wondering how Laxmikant–Pyarelal could come up with such a number for me.”

This “lousy number” was plagiarised from Om Shanty Om by Trinidadian soca singer Ras Shorty I. The Hindi filmmakers didn’t even bother changing the title, probably in deference to the way the words “Om Shanti Om” fit so well in the chant-like chorus.

Subhash Ghai’s Karz also borrows from the Hindi classic Madhumati (1958) and the American movie The Reincarnation of Peter Proud (1975). Monty (Raj Kiran) marries the rapacious Kamini (Simi Garewal) and is killed by her soon after. Kamini moves into Monty’s mansion and boots out his widowed mother and sister. Monty is reborn as a singer, played by Rishi Kapoor. Monty 2.0 is introduced in the song Paisa Yeh Paisa on a technicoloured set with a one-rupee coin as the main background prop.

Songs are dexterously woven into Karz’s screenplay. Monty spies the gamine Tina (Tina Munim) at a party and is smitten by her. Tina is the inspiration for the romantic song Dard-E-Dil that follows.

The 10-minute long Om Shanti Om is performed at a function to mark the music company HMV fictitious golden jubilee celebration. Have you ever loved anybody, lost your heart to anybody, Monty asks the delirious crowd in Kishore Kumar’s voice. The youth anthem to the pain and pleasure of being in love is performed on a revolving dance floor in the shape of a record, above which hot pink-hued disco lights threaten to damage the optic nerve. As examples of 1980s Bollywood bling go, Om Shanti Om has few peers.

Kapoor’s dance moves match the ebullience of Kishore Kumar’s voice and Anand Bakshi’s lyrics. As electric guitars and trumpets play in the background, Kapoor whirls and twirls around the stage, keeping in step with the beats and the revolving camera. The simplicity of the movements allows the focus to remain on the lyrics and Kapoor’s joy-filled visage. Like his uncle Shammi, his niece Kareena and his son Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor is blessed with an inherent sense of rhythm, which has resulted in numerous crackling song and dance numbers throughout his career.

Monty’s performance proves to be so popular that the crowd demands an encore. He obliges with the instrumental version of Ek Hasina Thi, which suddenly brings on flashbacks to his previous incarnation. Monty passes out on the stage and ends up in a doctor’s chair with electric probes attached to his head. His journey into his past life begins, and it is time to pay off his karmic debts.

Play
Om Shanti Om, Karz (1980).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.