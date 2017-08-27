Entertainment News

‘The Post’ is the title of Steven Spielberg’s film on the Pentagon Papers

The December 2017 release stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep as ‘Washington Post’ editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Katherine Graham respectively.

by 
Steven Spielberg | Harvard University/YouTube

Steven Spielberg’s dramatisation of the Washington Post newspaper’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, which exposed the role of the American government’s involvement in Vietnam in 1971, finally has a title. The Post stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Katherine Graham respectively and will have a limited release in December.

The papers officially known as United States – Vietnam Relations, 1945–1967: A Study Prepared by the Department of Defense, detailed the USA’s military involvement in Vietnam between 1945 and 1967. The documents were initially published in the New York Times followed by Washington Post. and became the centre of a debate on the role of the freedom of the press and censorship.

“In 1971, the paper decided to publish revelations from the 47-volume Pentagon Papers study after President Richard Nixon and The New York Times and Washington Post jointly appealed to the Supreme Court on First Amendment grounds and the high court ruled 6-3 that the government failed to prove a harm to national security and that publication was justified by the First Amendment,” Variety reported.

The episode has been previously filmed as The Pentagon Papers in 2003 and is also the subject of the 2009 documentary The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers – the latter film explores the source of the leak.

Play
The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers (2009).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.