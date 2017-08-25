The makers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 have released a short video that offers a glimpse into the making of the 2018 release. Directed by Shankar, the sequel to Enthiran (2010) also stars Akshay Kumar, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson.

The video gives us a peek into the film and details how Shankar and his team have created the sets, choreographed the fight sequences and built the sequel’s precious robots. It also reveals the make-up and costumes of Richard (Akshay Kumar) and Chitti (Rajinikanth).

Produced by Lyca Productions, the music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.