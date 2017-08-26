Mobs turned violent in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, and parts of Haryana and Punjab after a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case registered against him in 2002. The quantum of sentence will be decided on Monday, August 28, Live Law reported. The same court will also hear the murder case of the journalist who was shot dead 15 years ago, after he first reported the case of Ram Rahim.

Here’s a roundup of articles written about the cult leader, who has been appearing in a widely derided series of films since 2015.