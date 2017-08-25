James Cameron, who is not just the director of big-budget spectacles like Avatar, Titanic and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, but also the writer of such strong female characters as Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), is not really fond of the brouhaha surrounding Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Women.

In a recent interview to The Guardian, Cameron called Wonder Woman an “objectified icon”, and declared that the “self-congratulatory back patting” surrounding the DC character played by Gal Gadot is “misguided.”

“I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit,” Cameron said referring to the iconic character from his The Terminator movies.

Immediately, Twitterati responded negatively to Cameron’s comments.

Twitter when James Cameron comes for Wonder Woman. pic.twitter.com/Ath1nlSAkk — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) August 25, 2017

I mean no disrespect when I say I can't imagine why I would value James Cameron's opinion of Wonder Woman. — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) August 25, 2017

Phew! I was feeling empowered, but thank goodness James Cameron stepped in and mansplained how I should feel watching Wonder Woman for me. https://t.co/4SgDWFO124 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 25, 2017

Putting on my 3D glasses to watch Twitter rip apart James Cameron like pic.twitter.com/WipBXdxIF5 — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) August 24, 2017

Things James Cameron has said:



"Wonder Woman is a step backwards."



"Terminator Genisys is good." — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) August 24, 2017

Another thing that James Cameron did was call Kate Winslet "Kate Weighs-a-lot." So...shut up? Maybe? https://t.co/gLG8r4BSQI — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 24, 2017

James Cameron: Wonder Woman objectified its star & was a step backwards



Small men just can't handle women who are both BEAUTIFUL and STRONG — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) August 24, 2017

James Cameron, who turned the story of the Titanic into a chance to get Kate Winslet nude, complains about #WonderWoman being a step back? pic.twitter.com/47jyCPR0hI — Duane Maddy (@GraphicArtMaddy) August 24, 2017

Jenkins waded into the debate through her Twitter profile. She tweeted that there is no right or wrong kind of powerful women and that female characters can be all the things that male characters are allowed to be: attractive and loving. Jenkins also wrote that the huge female audience who made Wonder Woman a blockbuster have the good sense to “choose and judge their own icons of progress”.