Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will be a part of the web series Social on the streaming platform Viu. The Telugu-Hindi thriller is scheduled to have 11-12 episodes and will be launched in September. The 32-year-old actor already appears on the streaming platform in the talk show No. 1 Yaari.

Social will be directed by Shashi Sudigala and will also feature Naveen Kasturia (TVF Pitchers, Sulemani Keeda) and Canadian actress Priya Banerjee.

Daggubati, whose latest release Nene Raju Nene Mantri is making waves at the box office, plays one of four individuals who come together to solve the case of a missing woman. Cyber crime is involved in the mystery, and the show aims to look at the pros and cons of social media.