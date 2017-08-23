Boosted by the strong response to its maiden original show, the cricket-based Inside Edge, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has announced three original reality shows that will be ready by the first quarter of 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Unscripted shows are definitely a beginning for us and we hope to develop this further,” Amazon Prime Video director of content Vijay Subramaniam said.

Two of these shows revolve around stand-up comedy. Jestination Unknown will feature stand-up comedian Vir Das and a bunch of fellow comics travelling across the subcontinent to discover its local comic culture. Each episode will end with a stand-up performance.

The other show will be a 10-episode nationwide search for India’s next big thing in stand-up comedy. Its working title as of now is Comic Kaun, and its judges will consist of the country’s top comedians.

The Remix is a music-based reality show. Amazon has bought the rights to the show of the same name from Turkey’s Global Agency. Spanning 10 episodes, the competition will feature pairs of DJs and singers collaborating to create the perfect remix. Celebrity judges include playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Hindi film composer Amit Trivedi and Electronic Dance Music producer Nucleya.