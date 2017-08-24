Warning: the article has spoilers.

“Jonerys” is what Game of Thrones fans are calling the yet-to-be-fully-realised romantic liaison between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Both characters have met face to face in a number of key scenes in the latest season of Game of Thrones. In the last episode Beyond The Wall, after a hurt Jon (Kit Harington) and a grieving Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) are reunited, the two share a sombre moment filled with trembling lips and heavy sighs. Fans went berserk on Twitter accordingly.

Jon calling her Dany and then my queen had me like...#Jonerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Z7Uv3zGwfS — Carlisle Davidhizar (@MrsDavidhizar) August 21, 2017

Me 3 months ago: I will never ship Jonerys.

Me watching 7x06: Jon called to Daeneys "my queen" It's so cute.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QQePAIFzvt — Bumblebee. (@UnbrokenFaith16) August 21, 2017

me with all the other jonerys shippers after game of thrones s7 ep7 #Boatsex pic.twitter.com/XQOlNlfIBB — jes (@versacedr) August 19, 2017

Meanwhile, the folks at YouTube channel C3NTRAL P3RK have created a hilarious mashup video merging scenes from the third and fifth episode of the latest season with scenes from F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ episodes.

For example, Phoebe as a ‘Daenerys Fan’ tries to convince Ross (Jon Snow) that Daenerys is her “lobster”, (edited from the fourteenth episode of season two of F.R.I.E.N.D.S) and hence, they are meant for each other. Chandler as the ‘Fandom’ nods and says, “Oh, she is going somewhere.”

Others have created their own fan videos for ‘Jonerys’ edited to dreamy, romantic songs.

The finale of the sixth season confirmed that Jon Stark was the son of Lyanna Stark, sister of Ned Stark, and Rhaegar Targaryen, Daenerys’s older brother. This makes Jon and Daenerys nephew and aunt and amounts to the second instance of incest between two lead characters after the siblings Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

However, the fandom could care less.

When you read the #GameofThrones season finale title is "The Dragon and the Wolf" and realize you're excited/rooting for incest. pic.twitter.com/y8b8Hsk9MJ — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 22, 2017

Game of Thrones S1: "Eww, incest."

Game of Thrones S7: "Hurry up and have sex with your nephew, Daenerys!" — Obi Dan (@obidankenobi_) August 22, 2017

I just realized that if john snow and daenerys get together and fight cersei it's gonna be a war of incest #GameOfThones — Brady Thayer™ (@bradythayer) August 21, 2017