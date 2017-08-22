Jerry Seinfeld’s first stand-up comedy special on Netflix now has a release date: September 19. As part of a deal, two of Seinfeld’s stand-up specials will have their premieres on the online streaming platform. In addition, Netflix has commissioned 24 new episodes of his critically acclaimed talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The old episodes will also make it to Netflix.

Seinfeld, best-known as the co-creator of the hit sitcom named after himself, has filmed the first stand-up special Jerry Before Seinfeld, in New York City’s The Comic Strip club, which was instrumental in launching him into the spotlight. The special has been edited alongside never-before-seen footage, including the comedian’s childhood videos and jokes he has written since 1975. Netflix Comedy has shared some of the material from Seinfeld’s set along with a few of his oldest handwritten jokes on its Instagram profile.