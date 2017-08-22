Hasmukh Patel (Paresh Rawal), a devout Gujarati, and Guggi Tandon (Rishi Kapoor), a boisterous Punjabi, cannot stand each other. Director Sanjay Chhel casts them as neighbours and the fireworks begin in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. The trailer, featuring plenty of one-liners about Gujaratis and Punjabis, a blossoming love story and a curiously-worded Jai Mata di number, reveals a great deal about the plot.

Also starring Vir Das, Payal Ghosh, Prem Chopra, Bharati Achrekar, Jinal Belani and Tiku Talsania, the comedy will be released on September 15.