No one knows what the Earth will look like 50 years in the future, but a short film, Carbon, directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilhan Khan, posits a hypothesis. It is 2067 and the world is completely polluted by carbon, making the atmosphere impossible to breathe in. All of the world’s rich have already left for greener pastures in Mars and the situation on Earth is complete anarchy. There is a black market for oxygen.

The 24-minute science fiction film focuses on Jackky Bhagnani’s character, who is an oxygen smuggler. His only desire to find a real replacement for his artificial heart and escape Earth’s chaos for Mars.

Much of the plot unfolds as a voiceover by Bhagnani’s character, who apart from explaining what is happening also provides a touch of morality to the events. The dystopian future is populated with cameos by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yashpal Sharma and Prachi Desai. The high-concept plot is smartly executed and never outstays its welcome.